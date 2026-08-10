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DUCATI Monster [2021-2026]

₹12.95 - 15.95 Lakhs*
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Ducati Monster [2021-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Ducati Monster [2021-2026] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    937 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.9 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    111.4 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    200 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    93.16 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    186 kg
View All Monster [2021-2026] SpecsView specs icon

Ducati Monster [2021-2026] Variants

Ducati Monster [2021-2026] price starts at ₹ 12.95 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Monster [2021-2026] comes in 3 variants. Ducati Monster [2021-2026]'s top variant is SP.
3 Variants Available
Monster [2021-2026] STD
₹12.95 Lakhs*
937 cc
200 kmph
Monster [2021-2026] Plus
₹13.15 Lakhs*
937 cc
200 kmph
Monster [2021-2026] SP
₹15.95 Lakhs*
937 cc
200 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ducati Monster [2021-2026] Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
The Indian government clarified that the E20 ethanol blending program is not an experiment, countering media reports.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
Ducati opens registrations for its Garage Contest, showcasing custom bikes during World Ducati Week 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Apr 2026
Ducati India plans a busy 2026 with new motorcycle launches, including limited-edition models and performance upgrades across various segments.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Mar 2026
Ducati introduces a new Sport Livery for the Monster, enhancing its design with racing elements and modern features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Feb 2026
Boat has launched its Hive Dashcam series in India, expanding from audio into car safety devices with three models priced from ₹2,499.Read Full Story

Ducati Monster [2021-2026] Visual Comparison

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Ducati Monster [2021-2026] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Ducati Monster [2021-2026]
Ducati Monster [2021-2026] image
Rs. 12.95 LakhsOnwards-937 cc112.54 PS93.16 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes186 kg-DiscDiscAlloy
KTM 890 Duke RKTM 890 Duke R imageRs. 14.5 LakhsOnwards-889 cc121 PS99 NmSports Bikes180 kg-DiscDiscAlloyMonster [2021-2026]VS890 Duke R
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890 cc110.68 PS91.1 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes175 kg-Double DiscDiscAlloyMonster [2021-2026]VSMonster
Honda CB1000 Hornet SPHonda CB1000 Hornet SP imageRs. 12.36 LakhsOnwards-1000 cc151.73 PS104 NmSports Bikes211 kg2140 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyMonster [2021-2026]VSCB1000 Hornet SP
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SXKawasaki Ninja 1100SX imageRs. 14.42 LakhsOnwards
4.2100
1099 cc136 PS113 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes238 kg2100 mmDisc DiscAlloyMonster [2021-2026]VSNinja 1100SX
Honda CBR650RHonda CBR650R imageRs. 11.16 LakhsOnwards
4.3193
649 cc95.17 PS95.17 PSSports Bikes209 kg2120 mmDiscDiscAlloyMonster [2021-2026]VSCBR650R

Ducati Monster [2021-2026] Expert Review

Ducati Monster, a brand name that is synonymous with brutal force and head-turning, masculine exterior styling that has defined naked street motorcycling for years. For 2021, Ducati has turned the monster upside down, and inside out; all that which defined the Monster previously - perfectly circular headlamp, trellis frame, etc. have gone for a toss to such an extent that the Monster is almost unrecognisable. 

Upside down, inside out:

All these years, every time a new Monster was revealed, taglines such as faster, more powerful, more this, and that were common, but for 2021, Ducati had something else in mind. It changed the frame of reference to a degree that apart from power, everything else also became equally as important. For starters, a more modern monocoque chassis made way inside the Monster which replaced the signature trellis frame the Monster was symbolic of. Though this would have been quite a hard decision to make for the company seeing the ‘purists’ may be disappointed, this also allowed Ducati to rethink Monster from the ground up. The new Panigale-style aluminum upper section frame allowed massive weight saving on the new Monster which becomes a key talk point of the show. 

Compared to the predecessor, the new bike weighs 18 kg less and that's colossal by any standard, but wait, even ‘colossal’ is an understatement for this. To attain the dry weight of 166 kg, Ducati had to remaster each and every component of the Monster. Everything became lighter, more modern, and efficient. The aluminum front frame allowed 4.5 kg weight reduction, rims (-1.7 kg), swingarm (-1.6 kg), powertrain (-2.6 kg), and subframe (-1.9 kg). And to put things together, everything was redesigned to make a base for a truly new Monster. Seeing how difficult it might become to cut down weight at this level, what Ducati has achieved with the new Monster is beyond belief. 

Compared to the predecessor, the new Monster weighs 18 kg less and that's colossal by any standard, but wait, even colossal is an understatement for this.
Compared to the predecessor, the new Monster weighs 18 kg less and that's colossal by any standard, but wait, even colossal is an understatement for this.

Teeming with tech: 

The new Monster is teeming with tech. There's a new 4.3" colour TFT dash, which features easily readable graphics and takes inspiration from the Panigale V4’s readout. There are familiar buttons on the handlebar that lets you dive into the information offered on the screen. The system for switching between the settings and riding modes is revised and easy to get on with, too.

The electronics package on the latest-gen Monster is also newly updated. It gets 4-level wheelie control, launch control, eight-level traction control, three-way-adjustable ABS with cornering function, riding modes, smart power modes, and a quick-shifter up & down. Needless to say, Ducati electronics offer plenty of adjustability. 

The system for switching between the settings and riding modes on the new Monster is revised and easy to get on with, too.
The system for switching between the settings and riding modes on the new Monster is revised and easy to get on with, too.

A new heart and soul:

Monster's new 937 cc Testastretta 11° is reworked too and not just for weight saving but also for a new character. The power/torque curve is changed on the new powertrain, and in-process it has gained 2+ hp; the output now stands at 111 hp (81.6 kW) at 9,250 rpm and 9,5 Kgm (93 Nm ) of torque which peaks at 6,500 rpm. The 6-speed transmission is also overhauled which is a big improvement over the sloppy unit on the previous bike. Ducati has also kept the oil services of this engine at an expiration set at 15,000 km while the valve play inspection is needed at every 30,000 km.

The engine may be reworked but it fires up and comes to life with a very familiar exhaust sound that has resonated in hearts for years. The Monster uses a new clutch with a 20% lighter pull action, and of course its up and down quick-shifter comes as standard.  For the record, it is the same Ducati Quick Shift (DQS EVO 2) system found on the Multistrada V4 S.

Monster's new 937 cc Testastretta 11° is reworked too and not just for weight saving but also for a new character.
Monster's new 937 cc Testastretta 11° is reworked too and not just for weight saving but also for a new character.

Swing your leg over the bike and you start to notice how friendly the Monster feels instantly. The weight saving is apparent, giving it the impression of being a smaller bike, but you'll be mistaken to think so, as just a twist of the wrist and the Monster blows you away with its torque. There's so much of it whenever you need it. The bike jumps out of corners with just a hint of throttle and revs rapidly until it hits the redline. The torque is linearly spread throughout the rev range, and the engine is clearly more tractable. But crack the throttle open instantly and you'll be hit by the mountain of torque that makes the front-end secure air time every now and then, and it is fun.

Floats like a butterfly:

The ergonomics are more or less retained and the Monster continues to be a very sorted, comfortable and easy to ride motorcycle. With handlebar slightly pulled back, the rider has better reach, and also the seat is now adjustable allowing for riders of all heights to hop on easily. While the standard seat height is 820 mm, it can also be easily adjusted to 800 mm and 775 mm, when required. Needless to say, easy to put down feet and confidence-inspiring for everyday riders. 

Side-to-side transitions are also smooth and don't require much body force, and that's majorly because of lower weight and revised geometry.
Side-to-side transitions are also smooth and don't require much body force, and that's majorly because of lower weight and revised geometry.

Suspension on the new Moster is made by KYB, there is a non-adjustable 43mm USD front fork and a preload-adjustable rear shock. The basic setup works quite well, delivering exceptional corner stability. Side-to-side transitions are also smooth and don't require much body force, and that's majorly because of lower weight and revised geometry. Speaking of which, the new Monster gets a revised wheelbase which is slightly shorter thanks to a tighter rake but the trail remains unchanged. Revised chassis, less weight, and a narrower rear tire make for a more agile setup. Also, the grippy Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires contribute to quicker transitions. And to top it off the Brembo’s latest monoblock front calipers and 320mm rotors function in sync with the whole setup, they have the required stopping power and adequate feedback. 

The grippy Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires on the new Ducati Monster contribute to quicker transitions.
The grippy Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires on the new Ducati Monster contribute to quicker transitions.

A Monster for everyone:

Ducati has done a tremendous job with the new Monster. It is not just a new bike, it is a revelation. With the latest-gen Monster, Ducati has managed to come out with a bike that is accessible to all riders regardless of the saddle experience they bring along. It is now easier and more fun for customers across a wider spectrum, thus reinstating the idea behind the original (M900) model.

Ducati Monster [2021-2026] Images

Ducati Monster [2021-2026] Image 1
Ducati Monster [2021-2026] Image 2
Ducati Monster [2021-2026] Image 3
Ducati Monster [2021-2026] Image 4
Ducati Monster [2021-2026] Image 5
Ducati Monster [2021-2026] Image 6

Ducati Monster [2021-2026] Colours

Ducati Monster [2021-2026] is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Red
Red

Ducati Monster [2021-2026] Related News

Ducati will offer the Monster in two trims. - Monster and Monster+.
2026 Ducati Monster launched in India at 13.99 lakh
10 Aug 2026
Ducati introduces Sport Livery for the Ducati Monster, inspired by the historic Ducati Monster S4.
Ducati Monster gets new Sport livery inspired by the iconic S4
13 Mar 2026
The new-gen Ducati Monster will feature an all-new design and a new V-twin powerplant.
New-gen Ducati Monster with V2 engine spied testing in Europe: What you should know
15 May 2025
Ducati is yet to announce how many units of the Monster 30 Anniversario have been allocated for India
Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario listed on India website, launch soon
12 Jun 2024
Ducati has equipped the Monster Sena with components that enhance its sportiness
Ducati Monster gets new limited edition livery to pay homage to Ayrton Senna
18 May 2024
View all
 Ducati Monster [2021-2026] Related News

Ducati Monster [2021-2026] Specifications and Features

Max Power111.4 PS
Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque93.16 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage18.9 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightYes
Engine937.0 cc
Max Speed200 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Monster [2021-2026] specs and features

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