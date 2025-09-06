DUCATI Monster 1200 Mileage

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Ducati Monster 1200 User Opinions & Ratings
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User Reviews
The Midrange Beast
The Monster 1200 offers a premium big-twin experience with strong midrange performance, confident handling, and powerful brakes—especially in the S variant. It excels on twisty roads with its engaging throttle response and user-friendly electronics package featuring Sport, Touring, and Urban modes. In slower city rides, tall gearing and noticeable engine heat can be felt, while highway wind protection is limited. Overall, it’s a compelling choice for spirited weekend rides and short commutes, with the S trim delivering the best balance of suspension and braking for its price.By: Shubham Sewal (Sept 6, 2025)