Ducati Hypermotard 950 on road price in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh starts from Rs. 14.00 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Hypermotard 950 on road price in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh starts from Rs. 14.00 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Hypermotard 950 dealers and showrooms in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh for best offers. Ducati Hypermotard 950 on road price breakup in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE ₹ 14.00 Lakhs