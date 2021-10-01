Ducati Hypermotard 950 on road price in Jorhat starts from Rs. 14.00 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Hypermotard 950 on road price in Jorhat starts from Rs. 14.00 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Hypermotard 950 dealers and showrooms in Jorhat for best offers. Ducati Hypermotard 950 on road price breakup in Jorhat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE ₹ 14.00 Lakhs