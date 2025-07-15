Launched in Jul 2024
The 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is a motorcycle that brilliantly embodies the essence of both urban agility and thrilling off-road capabilities. Launched into the Ducati family in India on July 8, 2024, this stunning model promises to elevate your riding experience with its cutting-edge features, aggressive styling, and, of course, the world-renowned performance that the Italian brand is famous for. With a starting price of ₹16.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hypermotard 698 Mono comes in two variants while borrowing design elements from its larger displacement sibling, the Hypermotard 950. One of the standout features of the Hypermotard 698 Mono is its powerful 659 cc Superquadro Mono engine, recognised as one of the most powerful single-cylinder engines globally. It churns out an impressive 77.5 bhp and 63 Nm of torque, offering unrivalled performance for those who crave speed and agility on two wheels.
The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is priced at an attractive ₹16.5 lakh (ex-showroom). This price tag reflects its premium engineering, advanced technology, and unmistakable Italian craftsmanship. In terms of value, the Hypermotard 698 Mono delivers a compelling offering for riders looking for performance without compromise.
Ducati launched the 2024 Hypermotard 698 Mono in India on July 8, 2024. Initially, only the standard variant of this motorcycle was available, with the sportier RVE variant arriving later.
The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is available in two variants. The standard model comes priced at ₹16.50 lakh (ex-showroom) while the RVE model with Ducati Quick Shift is available at ₹17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono showcases a design language that fuses functionality with adrenaline-inducing aesthetics. Inspired by its larger sibling, the Hypermotard 950, this bike flaunts an aggressive stance, characterised by a distinctive beak-like front mudguard and a sleek, aerodynamic profile. The incorporation of knuckle guards enhances both style and protection, while the flat LED headlamp guarantees visibility during the night and adds to the bike’s futuristic appeal. At the rear, the up-swept exhaust not only looks sporty but also emphasises the bike's performance-oriented character. Wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, the 17-inch alloy wheels provide stability and traction, making the Hypermotard 698 Mono ready for whatever challenges the road may pose.
Stepping into the saddle of the Hypermotard 698 Mono is an experience in itself. The motorcycle features a 3.8-inch LCD instrument cluster that delivers all essential information at a glance—speed, gear position, and ride mode settings. Comfort is prioritised with a thoughtfully designed seat and optimally positioned handlebars, making long rides more enjoyable. High-quality materials used throughout the cockpit enhance the overall aesthetic and tactile experience, embodying Ducati’s signature dedication to premium craftsmanship. The intuitive technology interface ensures that even non-technical riders can navigate their way through the plethora of settings available, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience.
The Hypermotard 698 Mono is powered by a 659cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder unit, named the Superquadro Mono. This is claimed to be the most powerful of its kind in the world and can make 77.5 bhp and 63 Nm of torque. It comes with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch for a smooth ride.
The motorcycle is built around a steel trellis frame connected to a steel tube sub-frame and an aluminium swingarm. There are adjustable Marzocchi USD front forks and a Sachs monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from Brembo M4.32 callipers gripping 330mm discs at the front.
When it comes to fuel efficiency, the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono continues the brand's pursuit of engineering excellence. While the exact real-world fuel economy figures are still being assessed, Ducati has designed the motorcycle with the aim of optimising performance without sacrificing economy. Riders can expect favorable fuel efficiency that complements its powerhouse engine, making it a suitable option for both everyday commutes and weekend getaways.
Safety is a fundamental pillar of Ducati's design philosophy. The Hypermotard 698 Mono is equipped with an impressive array of safety features, including Ducati Traction Control, Engine Brake Control, and Ducati Wheelie Control. These systems enhance rider confidence by providing precise handling and stability, especially under challenging conditions.To ensure optimal braking performance, the motorcycle features Brembo M4.32 callipers gripping 330 mm discs at the front. Additionally, the dual-channel ABS further fortifies the safety net, delivering peace of mind during emergency braking situations.
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is available in the 1 Colour in India.
