Ducati Diavel 1260 On Road Price in Hospet

17.7 - 21.49 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati Diavel 1260 on Road Price in Delhi

Ducati Diavel 1260 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 22.43 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati Diavel 1260 top variant goes up to Rs. 23.35 Lakhs in Delhi.

Ducati Diavel 1260 Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹22.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1262 cc
18.0 kmpl
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,70,000
RTO
3,53,646
Insurance
79,650
Accessories Charges
39,900
On-Road Price in Hospet
22,43,196
EMI@48,215/mo
S
₹23.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1262 cc
18.0 kmpl
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm
Ducati Diavel 1260 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
17 L
Wheelbase
1600 mm
Kerb Weight
249 kg
Dry Weight
218 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm
Tyre Brand
Pirelli
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :- 240/45-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm
Max Torque
129 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.0:1
Displacement
1262 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic Control
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT 1262, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic Variable Timing
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
106 mm
No of Cylinders
2
Chassis
Tubular Steel Trellis Frame
Body Type
Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock, Preload and Rebound Adjustable, single side swingarm
Front Suspension
50 mm Adjustable USD Fork
Riding Modes
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Quick Shifter
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Cruise Control
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Bosch Cornering ABS Evo, Ducati Wheelie Control Evo (DWC), Ducati Power Launch Evo (DPL)
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Power Modes
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

