Ducati Diavel 1260 On Road Price in Bengaluru

17.7 - 19.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bengaluru
Diavel 1260 Price in Bengaluru

Ducati Diavel 1260 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 22.43 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati Diavel 1260 top variant goes up to Rs. 23.35 Lakhs in Bengaluru.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ducati Diavel 1260 STD₹ 22.43 Lakhs
Ducati Diavel 1260 S₹ 23.35 Lakhs
...Read More

Ducati Diavel 1260 Variant Wise Price List in Bengaluru

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹22.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1262 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,70,000
RTO
3,53,646
Insurance
79,650
Accessories Charges
39,900
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Bengaluru)
22,43,196
EMI@48,215/mo
S
₹23.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1262 cc
Ducati Diavel 1260 Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

16.47 Lakhs
Ninja ZX-10R Price in Bengaluru
Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

16.9 Lakhs
Hayabusa Price in Bengaluru
UPCOMING
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Onwards
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

19.5 - 23.75 Lakhs
S 1000 RR Price in Bengaluru
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

18.25 Lakhs
Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Price in Bengaluru
Triumph Rocket 3

Triumph Rocket 3

18 - 20.95 Lakhs
Rocket 3 Price in Bengaluru

Popular Ducati Bikes

  • Popular
    Ducati News

    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is inspired by the Lamborghini Huracán STO
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini teased, is brand's most expensive motorcycle
    20 Dec 2023
    The Ducati Diavel V4 takes visual inspirations from the super exclusive Bentley Batur with a Mulliner colour scheme and more
    Limited Edition Ducati Diavel V4 revealed inspired by the Bentley Batur, only 550 examples to be built
    9 Dec 2023
    Ducati said prices will be increased on select motorcycles and variants with effect from January 1, 2024
    Ducati to hike prices on select motorcycles from January 2024
    7 Dec 2023
    The Ducati Multistrada V4 Grand Tour comes with all the bells and whistles that the brand has to offer.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour to launch soon in India. Check details
    29 Nov 2023
    Francesco (Pecco) Bagnaia defended his MotoGP title, securing his second consecutive championship
    Francesco Bagnaia crowned 2023 MotoGP champion as Jorge Martin crashes dramatic Valencia GP
    26 Nov 2023
      News

    Ducati Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
