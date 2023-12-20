Ducati Diavel 1260 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 22.43 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati Diavel 1260 top variant goes up to Rs. 23.35 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price Ducati Diavel 1260 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 22.43 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati Diavel 1260 top variant goes up to Rs. 23.35 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price model is Ducati Diavel 1260 STD and the most priced model is Ducati Diavel 1260 S. Visit your nearest Ducati Diavel 1260 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Ducati Diavel 1260 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Ducati Diavel 1260 is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R which starts at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Suzuki Hayabusa which starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Yamaha YZF R1 starting at Rs. 20.39 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Ducati Diavel 1260 STD ₹ 22.43 Lakhs Ducati Diavel 1260 S ₹ 23.35 Lakhs