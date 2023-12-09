Ducati Diavel V4 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 31.40 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Diavel V4 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 31.40 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Diavel V4 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Ducati Diavel V4 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Ducati Diavel V4 is mainly compared to Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 which starts at Rs. 23.5 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Honda CBR1000RR-R which starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs in Bengaluru and BMW K 1600 GTL starting at Rs. 28.75 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Ducati Diavel V4 STD ₹ 31.40 Lakhs