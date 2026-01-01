|Engine
|937 cc
The DesertX Discovery, is listed at ₹25.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the DesertX offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The DesertX Discovery is available in 3 colour options: Iron Giant Livery, Rr22, Star White Silk.
The DesertX Discovery is powered by a 937 cc engine.
In the DesertX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW S 1000 XR priced ₹22.5 Lakhs or the Triumph Tiger 1200 priced between ₹19.39 Lakhs - 21.89 Lakhs.
The DesertX Discovery has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Mobile Application, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.