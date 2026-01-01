hamburger icon
25.69 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati DesertX Key Specs
Engine937 cc
View all DesertX specs and features

DesertX Discovery

DesertX Discovery Prices

The DesertX Discovery, is listed at ₹25.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

DesertX Discovery Mileage

All variants of the DesertX offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

DesertX Discovery Colours

The DesertX Discovery is available in 3 colour options: Iron Giant Livery, Rr22, Star White Silk.

DesertX Discovery Engine and Transmission

The DesertX Discovery is powered by a 937 cc engine.

DesertX Discovery vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the DesertX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW S 1000 XR priced ₹22.5 Lakhs or the Triumph Tiger 1200 priced between ₹19.39 Lakhs - 21.89 Lakhs.

DesertX Discovery Specs & Features

The DesertX Discovery has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Mobile Application, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Ducati DesertX Discovery Price

₹25.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,27,900
RTO
1,86,232
Insurance
54,372
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,68,504
EMI@55,207/mo
Ducati DesertX Discovery Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
21 L
Ground Clearance
250 mm
Length
2390 mm
Wheelbase
1608 mm
Kerb Weight
223 kg
Height
1178 mm
Additional Storage
960 mm
Saddle Height
875 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
374 km
Max Speed
209 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
111.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
937 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Testastretta 11 Degree desmodromic distribution engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Electric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
94 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
KYB 46mm USD Fork, Fully Adjustable
Rear Suspension
KYB Monoshock, Fully Adjustable

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Front Bullbar Protection, Protective Radiator Grille, Engine Guard Plate
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Ducati DesertX Discovery EMI
EMI49,686 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
23,11,653
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
23,11,653
Interest Amount
6,69,533
Payable Amount
29,81,186

Ducati DesertX other Variants

EMI@46,524/mo
EMI@60,054/mo
