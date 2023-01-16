HT Auto
Ducati2021 Panigale V4On Road Price in Sirhind

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 On Road Price in Sirhind

1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
23.5 - 54 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 on Road Price in Delhi

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 26.12 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 top variant goes up to Rs. 54.00 Lakhs in Delhi. ...Read More

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Variant Wise Price List

2021 Panigale V4 STD
₹26.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1103 cc
15.0 kmpl
216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,50,000
RTO
1,88,000
Insurance
50,586
Accessories Charges
23,500
On-Road Price in Sirhind fategarh
(Price not available in Sirhind)
26,12,086
EMI@56,144/mo
2021 Panigale V4 S BS6
₹31.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1103 cc
15.0 kmpl
216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm
2021 Panigale V4 SP BS6
₹54.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1103 cc
15.0 kmpl
214 PS @ 13000 rpm
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
2021 Panigale V4 STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
16 L
Wheelbase
1469 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg
Dry Weight
175 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm
Tyre Brand
Pirelli
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-200/60-ZR17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm
Max Torque
124 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
14.0:1
Displacement
1103 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
"Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled"
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
81 mm
No of Cylinders
4
Chassis
"Aluminum alloy ""Front Frame"" with optimized stiffnesses"
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubes
Riding Modes
Yes
Quick Shifter
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Cornering ABS EVO, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Auto Tyre Calibration, Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Data Analyser+, Ducati Multimedia System
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Digital
Power Modes
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

