HT Auto
HomeNew BikesDucati2021 Panigale V4On Road Price in Salipur

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 On Road Price in Salipur

1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11
23.5 - 54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

2021 Panigale V4 on Road Price in Delhi

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 26.12 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 top variant goes up to Rs. 51.80 Lakhs in Delhi.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 2021 Panigale V4 STD₹ 26.12 Lakhs
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 2021 Panigale V4 S BS6₹ 29.97 Lakhs
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 2021 Panigale V4 SP BS6₹ 51.80 Lakhs
...Read More

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Variant Wise Price List

2021 Panigale V4 STD
₹26.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1103 cc
15.0 kmpl
216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,50,000
RTO
1,88,000
Insurance
50,586
Accessories Charges
23,500
On-Road Price in Bhubaneswar
(Price not available in Salipur)
26,12,086
EMI@56,144/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
2021 Panigale V4 S BS6
₹29.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1103 cc
15.0 kmpl
216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm
View breakup
2021 Panigale V4 SP BS6
₹51.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1103 cc
15.0 kmpl
214 PS @ 13000 rpm
View breakup

Trending Ducati Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Ducati Bikes

    Trending Ducati Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Ducati Bikes

      Latest Bikes

      Yulu Wynn
      Yulu Wynn
      55,555* Onwards
      Check Latest Offers
      KTM 390 Adventure X
      KTM 390 Adventure X
      2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
      Check Latest Offers
      Yamaha Aerox 155
      Yamaha Aerox 155
      1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
      Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
      24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
      Check Latest Offers
      BMW R 18 Transcontinental
      BMW R 18 Transcontinental
      31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
      Check Latest Offers

      Trending Bikes

      Yamaha MT-15
      Yamaha MT-15
      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Yamaha R15 V4
      Yamaha R15 V4
      1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Hero Splendor Plus
      Hero Splendor Plus
      60,310 - 69,760*
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350
      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350
      Royal Enfield Classic 350
      1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes

      LML Star
      LML Star
      1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
      Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
      2.8 - 3.1 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details