Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 On Road Price in Quepem

23.5 - 54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
2021 Panigale V4 on Road Price in Delhi

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 26.12 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 top variant goes up to Rs. 51.80 Lakhs in Delhi.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 2021 Panigale V4 STD₹ 26.12 Lakhs
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 2021 Panigale V4 S BS6₹ 32.62 Lakhs
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 2021 Panigale V4 SP BS6₹ 51.80 Lakhs
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Variant Wise Price List

2021 Panigale V4 STD
₹26.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1103 cc
15.0 kmpl
216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,50,000
RTO
1,88,000
Insurance
50,586
Accessories Charges
23,500
On-Road Price in Panaji
(Price not available in Quepem)
26,12,086
EMI@56,144/mo
2021 Panigale V4 S BS6
₹32.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1103 cc
15.0 kmpl
216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm
2021 Panigale V4 SP BS6
₹51.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1103 cc
15.0 kmpl
214 PS @ 13000 rpm
