Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 2021 Panigale V4 SP BS6

54.00 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Key Specs
Engine1103 cc
2021 Panigale V4 2021 Panigale V4 SP BS6 Latest Updates

2021 Panigale V4 falls under Super Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 3 variants.

  • Fuel Capacity: 16 L
  • Max Power: 214 PS @ 13000 rpm
  • Engine Type: "Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled"
    Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 2021 Panigale V4 SP BS6 Price

    2021 Panigale V4 SP BS6
    ₹54.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1103 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    54,00,000
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    54,00,000
    EMI@1,16,067/mo
    Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 2021 Panigale V4 SP BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    16 L
    Wheelbase
    1469 mm
    Kerb Weight
    194 kg
    Dry Weight
    173 kg
    Saddle Height
    835 mm
    Tyre Brand
    Pirelli
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    330 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-200/60-ZR17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    245 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    214 PS @ 13000 rpm
    Stroke
    53.5 mm
    Max Torque
    124 Nm @ 9500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    14.0:1
    Displacement
    1103 cc
    Clutch
    Hydraulically controlled slipper dry clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    "Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled"
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6-Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    81 mm
    No of Cylinders
    4
    Chassis
    "Aluminum alloy ""Front Frame"" with optimized stiffnesses"
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Fully adjustable Öhlins TTX36 unit. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode. Aluminium single-sided swingarm
    Front Suspension
    Öhlins NIX30 43 mm fully adjustable fork with TiN treatment. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Quick Shifter
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Cornering ABS EVO, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Auto Tyre Calibration, Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Data Analyser+, Ducati Multimedia System
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Stepup Seat
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Power Modes
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    5 Inch TFT
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lithium-Ion
    Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 2021 Panigale V4 SP BS6 EMI
    EMI1,04,460 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    48,60,000
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    48,60,000
    Interest Amount
    14,07,621
    Payable Amount
    62,67,621

    Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 other Variants

    2021 Panigale V4 STD
    ₹26.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1103 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    23,50,000
    RTO
    1,88,000
    Insurance
    50,586
    Accessories Charges
    23,500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    26,12,086
    EMI@56,144/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    View breakup

    Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Alternatives

    BMW S 1000 RR

    BMW S 1000 RR Pro M Sport BS6

    19.5 - 23.75 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    2021 Paniga... vs S 1000 RR
    BMW R 18

    BMW R 18 Classic First Edition

    19.9 - 24 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    2021 Paniga... vs R 18
    Ducati Multistrada V4

    Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grey

    18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    2021 Paniga... vs Multistrada ...

