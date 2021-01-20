Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Brake Size
2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mou
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Size
245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Cornering
Calliper Type
-
Front Wheel Size
-
Rear Wheel Size
-
Front Tyre Size
-
Rear Tyre Size
-
Tyre Type
-
Radial Tyres
-
Wheel Type
-
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable 43mm USD Öhlins FL 936 fork with TiN treatment, billet fork bottoms and lightweight stress-optimized outer tubes, lightweight springs
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable single Öhlins TTX36 shock with titanium spring, adjustable linkage between progressive/flat. Carbon fiber single-sided swingarm