Ducati 1299 Superleggera

₹ 59 Lakhs* Onwards

Mileage - Engine - Transmission Fuel type Fuel injection

1299 Superleggera ₹ 59 Lakhs Specifications Features Brakes, Wheel & Suspension Front Brake Type Disc Front Brake Size 2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mou Rear Brake Type Disc Rear Brake Size 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Cornering Calliper Type - Front Wheel Size - Rear Wheel Size - Front Tyre Size - Rear Tyre Size - Tyre Type - Radial Tyres - Wheel Type - Front Suspension Fully adjustable 43mm USD Öhlins FL 936 fork with TiN treatment, billet fork bottoms and lightweight stress-optimized outer tubes, lightweight springs Rear Suspension Fully adjustable single Öhlins TTX36 shock with titanium spring, adjustable linkage between progressive/flat. Carbon fiber single-sided swingarm Dimensions & Chassis Kerb Weight 167 kg Overall Length - Overall Width - Overall Height - Wheelbase 1456 mm Ground Clearance - Seat Height 830 mm Chassis Type Monocoque in carbon fiber Power & Performance Fuel Type Fuel Injection Maximum Power 217.9 PS @ 11000 rpm Maximum Torque 146.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm Emission Standard - Displacement 1285 cc Cylinders - Bore 116 mm Stroke 60.8 mm Valves Per Cylinder - Compression Ratio 13.0:1 Ignition - Cooling System Liquid Cooled Transmission - Transmission Type - Fuel Delivery System - Fuel Tank Capacity 17 Ltrs Reserve Fuel Capacity - Mileage - ARAI - Top Speed - Overview Mileage - Brakes - Tyre - Engine Superquadro: L-twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled Body Type Super Bikes Electronic Rider Aids Wheelie Control - ABS Dual Channel Traction Control - Power Modes - Cornering ABS - Launch Control - Additional features Track Kit: Titanium racing exhaust, racing windshield, machined mirror block-off plates, license plate mount removal plug, side-stand removal kit, front and rear paddock stands, paddock bike cover Feature Odometer - DRLs (Daytime running lights) - Mobile App Connectivity - GPS & Navigation - Pillion Backrest - Pillion Grabrail - Pillion Seat - USB charging port - Front storage box - Under seat storage - Speedometer - Fuel Guage - Tachometer - Stand Alarm - Stepped Seat - Tripmeter - Low Fuel Warning - Low Oil Warning - Low Battery Warning - Start Type - Shift Light - Killswitch - Clock - Headlight Type - Tail Light Type - Turn Signal - Pass Light -

