HT Auto
Devot Motors Devot E-Bike
1/1

Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Specifications

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1 Lakhs* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Devot Motors Devot E-Bike is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Specs

Devot Motors Devot E-Bike comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Devot E-Bike starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Devot Motors Devot E-Bike sits in the Electric Bikes segment ...Read More

Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
E-bike STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
200 km/charge
Max Speed
100 Kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Keyless On and Off, Temperature Control, Overcharging Protection, Modular Battery Setup, Energy Regeneration on Braking
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Alternatives

Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

84,990 - 99,990
Check Latest Offers
RV1 Specs
Vida V1

Vida V1

1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
V1 Specs
UPCOMING
Emote Electric Surge

Emote Electric Surge

1 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
EPluto 7G Pro Specs
Ola Electric S1 Air

Ola Electric S1 Air

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Book a Visit
S1 Air Specs
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Book a Visit
S1 X Specs

Devot Motors News

Photo of hand-made electric bike unveiled by Devot Motors. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@DevotMotors)
Devot Motors unveils hand-made electric bike at the Auto Expo
7 Feb 2020
A study has pointed out that automakers like Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Royal Enfield to post major growth.
Two-wheeler industry poised for significant revenue growth between FY24-FY26, says study
6 Oct 2024
The TVS Radeon now gets an entry-level base variant that's now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,925 more affordable than before
TVS Radeon 110 gets a more affordable base variant, priced at 59,880
5 Oct 2024
The all-new Ninja 1100SX has been unveiled and it will be launched globally in December 2024. It comes with a bigger engine and the top trim gets upgraded suspension and braking components.
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX unveiled globally ahead of December launch. Will it make its way to India?
5 Oct 2024
TVS iQube is currently available with discounts worth up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.
Ola to TVS iQube: Biggest discounts for EV buyers during festive season
5 Oct 2024
View all
  News

Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Variants & Price List

Devot Motors Devot E-Bike price starts at ₹ 1 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Devot Motors Devot E-Bike comes in 1 variants. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike's top variant is E-bike STD.

E-bike STD
1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
100 Kmph
200 Km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Suzuki GSX-8R

Suzuki GSX-8R

9.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.4 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

84,990 - 99,990
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Speed T4

Triumph Speed T4

2.17 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

14.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Electric A2B

Hero Electric A2B

35,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

20.99 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details