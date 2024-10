What is the price of Devot Motors Devot E-Bike? Devot Motors Devot E-Bike has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Devot E-Bike was Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Which is the top variant of Devot Motors Devot E-Bike? Devot Motors Devot E-Bike had a single variant which was E-bike STD with the last recorded price of Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).