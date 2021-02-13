What is the on-road price of Detel EV Veeru in Jaipur? The on-road price of Detel EV Veeru STD in Jaipur is Rs. 77,595, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Detel EV Veeru in Jaipur? The RTO charges for Detel EV Veeru STD in Jaipur amount to Rs. 5,600, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Detel EV Veeru in Jaipur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Detel EV Veeru in Jaipur is Rs. 1,573.