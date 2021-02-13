Detel EV Veeru on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 77,590. Visit your nearest Detel EV Veeru on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 77,590. Visit your nearest Detel EV Veeru dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Detel EV Veeru on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Detel EV Veeru is mainly compared to Kinetic Green e-Luna which starts at Rs. 69,990 in Bengaluru, Hayasa Nirbhar which starts at Rs. 65,550 in Bengaluru and TVS XL EV starting at Rs. 60,000 in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Detel EV Veeru STD ₹ 77,590