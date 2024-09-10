Deltic M Plus on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 69,000. The on road price for Deltic M Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 94,900 in Pune. The lowest price model is Deltic M Plus on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 69,000. The on road price for Deltic M Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 94,900 in Pune. The lowest price model is Deltic M Plus Lead Acid and the most priced model is Deltic M Plus Lithium Ion. Visit your nearest Deltic M Plus dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Deltic M Plus on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Deltic M Plus is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Pune, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Pune and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Deltic M Plus Lead Acid ₹ 69,000 Deltic M Plus Lithium Ion ₹ 94,900