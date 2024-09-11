HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesDelticM PlusOn Road Price in Mumbai

Deltic M Plus On Road Price in Mumbai

68,998*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
M Plus Price in Mumbai

Deltic M Plus on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 69,000. The on road price for Deltic M Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 94,900 in Mumbai. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Deltic M Plus Lead Acid₹ 69,000
Deltic M Plus Lithium Ion₹ 94,900
...Read More

Deltic M Plus Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Lead Acid
₹ 68,998*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
60 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,490
Insurance
3,508
On-Road Price in Mumbai
68,998
EMI@1,483/mo
Lithium Ion
₹ 94,904*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
70 Km
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

    News

    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is expected to arrive with a host of upgrades including winglets on the side fairing and possibly new features from the Apache RTR 310
    TVS to launch new motorcycle on September 16. Is this the 2024 Apache RR 310?
    11 Sept 2024
    Honda's Activa 125 remains a leader in India's scooter segment. Hero MotoCorp's revamped Destini 125 targets the same market, featuring comparable engine specs and safety systems, though it previously struggled to gain traction against Activa and TVS Jupiter.
    Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125: Specs and features comparison
    11 Sept 2024
    The upcoming bike will use the same underpinnings as the Triumph Speed 400 but could get different styling and equipment
    New Triumph Speed 400-based motorcycle to be launched on September 17
    10 Sept 2024
    Hero MotoCorp's 2024 Xtreme 160R features a drag race timer and updated seat comfort, while keeping its 163.2 cc engine unchanged. Available in Stealth Black for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,11,111, it includes modern tech like Bluetooth and all-LED lighting.
    2024 Hero Xtreme 160R launched. Check what's new
    10 Sept 2024
    In September, Kawasaki is reducing prices on Ninja 650, 500, and 300. The Ninja 650 will be <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 cheaper, and the 500 and 300 will see <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 reductions. Discounts apply to limited stock only.
    Kawasaki Ninja 650, Ninja 500 and Ninja 300 gets discounts upto 25,000
    9 Sept 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    View all
     

