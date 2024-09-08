HT Auto
Deltic M Plus On Road Price in Kolkata

Deltic M Plus Front Left View
1/11
Deltic M Plus Front Right View
2/11
Deltic M Plus Left View
3/11
Deltic M Plus Right View
4/11
Deltic M Plus Seat View
5/11
Deltic M Plus Model Name View
6/11
68,998*
*On-Road Price
Kolkata
M Plus Price in Kolkata

Deltic M Plus on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 69,000. The on road price for Deltic M Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 94,900 in Kolkata. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Deltic M Plus Lead Acid₹ 69,000
Deltic M Plus Lithium Ion₹ 94,900
...Read More

Deltic M Plus Variant Wise Price List in Kolkata

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Lead Acid
₹ 68,998*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
60 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,490
Insurance
3,508
On-Road Price in Kolkata
68,998
EMI@1,483/mo
Lithium Ion
₹ 94,904*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
70 Km
View breakup

