Deltic M Plus on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 69,000. The on road price for Deltic M Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 94,900 in Kolkata. The lowest price model is Deltic M Plus Lead Acid and the most priced model is Deltic M Plus Lithium Ion. Visit your nearest Deltic M Plus dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Deltic M Plus on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Deltic M Plus is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Kolkata, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Kolkata and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Deltic M Plus Lead Acid ₹ 69,000 Deltic M Plus Lithium Ion ₹ 94,900