HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesDelticM PlusOn Road Price in Delhi

Deltic M Plus On Road Price in Delhi

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Deltic M Plus Front Left View
1/11
Deltic M Plus Front Right View
2/11
Deltic M Plus Left View
3/11
Deltic M Plus Right View
4/11
Deltic M Plus Seat View
5/11
Deltic M Plus Model Name View
View all Images
6/11
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
69,018*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

M Plus Price in Delhi

Deltic M Plus on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 69,020. The on road price for Deltic M Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 94,930 in Delhi. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Deltic M Plus Lead Acid₹ 69,020
Deltic M Plus Lithium Ion₹ 94,930
...Read More

Deltic M Plus Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Lead Acid
₹ 69,018*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
60 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,490
Insurance
3,528
On-Road Price in Delhi
69,018
EMI@1,483/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Lithium Ion
₹ 94,932*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
70 Km
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Deltic M Plus Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Price in Delhi
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nyx Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini

Super Soco Cumini

90,000 Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty-3W Price in Delhi
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Check Latest Offers
Epluto 7G Price in Delhi
Okinawa Lite

Okinawa Lite

63,990
Check Latest Offers
Lite Price in Delhi

Popular Deltic Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Deltic Bikes

    News

    Hero raised <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.58 crore with 75 units auctioned of 'The Centennial' CE100 limited edition motorcycle that pays homage to the legacy of the manufacturer's founder and Chairman Emeritus, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal.
    Hero raises 8.6 crore with ‘The Centennial ’ auction. Customers can now win one
    13 Sept 2024
    The R15M, launched by Yamaha Motor India, features a carbon fibre trim variant. Metallic Grey is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,98,300, while the carbon option costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,08,300. The bike maintains its 155 cc engine with 18.10 bhp and 14.2 Nm torque.
    Yamaha R15M with carbon fibre graphics and upgrades launched, prices start at 1.98 lakh
    13 Sept 2024
    Rajasthan's first BSA Gold Star 650 handed over to Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur
    BSA delivers new Gold Star 650 to the Prince of Udaipur
    12 Sept 2024
    The Jupiter starts at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79,299 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Hero Destini 125 is also expected to priced competitively.
    2024 Hero Destini 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Spec-sheet comparison
    12 Sept 2024
    The Honda X-Blade was a replacement for the CB Hornet 160R and was first introduced in 2018. It has now been delisted from the brand's website
    Honda X-Blade 160 discontinued in India
    12 Sept 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Jawa 42 FJ

    Jawa 42 FJ

    1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    2 - 2.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Daytona 660

    Triumph Daytona 660

    9.72 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Jupiter 110

    TVS Jupiter 110

    73,700 - 87,250
    Check Latest Offers
    Ola Electric Roadster

    Ola Electric Roadster

    74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,439 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    CFMoto MT800

    CFMoto MT800

    13 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ducati DesertX Discovery

    Ducati DesertX Discovery

    21.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TS Street Hunter

    Super Soco TS Street Hunter

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details