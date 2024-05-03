HT Auto
Deltic Drixx On Road Price in Surat

Deltic Drixx Front Right View
Deltic Drixx Front View
Deltic Drixx Left View
Deltic Drixx Right View
Deltic Drixx Rear Left View
Deltic Drixx Headlight View
64,990 - 91,990*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Drixx Price in Surat

Deltic Drixx on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 68,490. The on road price for Deltic Drixx top variant goes up to Rs. 95,920 in Surat. The lowest price model is Deltic Drixx

VariantsOn-Road Price
Deltic Drixx Lead Acid₹ 68,490
Deltic Drixx LFP₹ 95,920
...Read More

Deltic Drixx Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
Lead Acid
₹ 68,490*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
70-100 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,990
Insurance
3,500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Surat)
68,490
LFP
₹ 95,920*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
70-100 Km
Deltic Drixx Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Onwards
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Okinawa Lite

Okinawa Lite

63,990
    News

    Image used for representational purposes only.
    First Bajaj CNG motorcycle to be launched on June 18
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z shares its engine with the Bajaj Dominar 400.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched in India, priced at 1.85 lakh
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will use the same engine as the Dominar 400.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 teased, will launch on 3rd May
    3 May 2024
    The Bajaj Pulsar 400 is expected to feature a wider rear tyre and 17-inch wheels on both ends, complemented by standard dual-channel ABS and a monoshock suspension system.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to launch today: What to expect
    3 May 2024
    While design and hardware remain largely unchanged of the new Bajaj Pulsar 125, familiar features like the muscular bodywork, halogen headlight with DRLs, split seat, and grab rail persist.
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 is getting a revamp with new features. Check details
    2 May 2024
    Videos

    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
