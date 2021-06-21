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Drixx
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DELTIC
Drixx Black Colour
₹64,990 - 91,990*
*Ex-showroom price
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EMIs starting from ₹1318
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Drixx Black Colour
Black
Explore Color Options For Drixx Alternatives
Kinetic Green Zulu
₹
79,990
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Zulu Colours
Okaya EV Faast F2F
₹
79,999
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Drixx
vs
Faast F2F
Zelio Xmen 2.0
₹
69,499 - 91,500
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Xmen 2.0 Colours
Evolet Derby
₹
78,999
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Derby Colours
Flycon Grove
₹
74,629 - 80,957
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Drixx
vs
Grove
Hero Electric Atria
₹
77,690
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Atria Colours
Deltic Drixx Images
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Deltic ZGS
₹
1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Deltic Trento
₹
1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Deltic Legion
₹
69,490 - 95,990*
*Ex-showroom price
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