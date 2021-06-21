DrixxPriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

DELTIC Drixx Black Colour

₹64,990 - 91,990*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1318
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Drixx Black Colour

Black
Black

Explore Color Options For Drixx Alternatives

Kinetic Green Zulu

Kinetic Green Zulu

79,990
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Zulu Colours
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
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Zelio Xmen 2.0

Zelio Xmen 2.0

69,499 - 91,500
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Xmen 2.0 Colours
Evolet Derby

Evolet Derby

78,999
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Derby Colours
Flycon Grove

Flycon Grove

74,629 - 80,957
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DrixxvsGrove
Hero Electric Atria

Hero Electric Atria

77,690
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Atria Colours

Deltic Drixx Images

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