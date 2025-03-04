DrixxPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Deltic Drixx Front Right View
View all Images

DELTIC Drixx

Launched in Jun 2021

₹64,990 - 91,990**Ex-showroom price
Drixx Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 41.36 kmph

Drixx: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 91.23 km

Drixx: 85.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.64 hrs

Drixx: 8.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.8 kwh

Drixx: 1.58 - 1.68 kwh

About Deltic Drixx

Deltic Drixx Variants
Deltic Drixx price starts at ₹ 64,990 and goes up to ₹ 91,990 (Ex-showroom). Deltic Drixx comes in
2 Variants Available
Lead Acid₹64,990*
25 kmph
70 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.68 kWh
Reverse Assist
LFP₹91,990*
25 kmph
70 km
Battery Capacity: 1.58 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Reverse Assist
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Deltic Drixx Images

14 images
Deltic Drixx Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.58-1.68 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range70-100 km
Charging Time8-9 Hours
Deltic Drixx comparison with similar bikes

Deltic Drixx
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
Ampere Magnus EX
Tunwal Lithino Li
Okaya EV Freedum
Okaya EV ClassIQ
Deltic Legion
Birla Quanto
Birla Spark
Okaya EV Faast F2F
Seeka Vatsal250
₹64,990*
₹79,999*
₹74,999*
₹74,990*
₹74,900*
₹74,500*
₹69,490*
₹69,182*
₹69,182*
₹83,999*
₹72,910*
Charging Time
8-9 Hrs.
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
8-9 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Range
70-100 km
Range
100 km
Range
121 km
Range
100-110 km
Range
75 Km
Range
60-70 km
Range
70-100 km
Range
110 km
Range
110 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
70-80 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
2.7 kW
Motor Power
2100 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Deltic Bikes

Deltic Drixx EMI

EMI ₹1067.5/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Scooterss
Scooters Under 70000
