Launched in Jun 2021
Category Average: 41.36 kmph
Drixx: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 91.23 km
Drixx: 85.0 km
Category Average: 5.64 hrs
Drixx: 8.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.8 kwh
Drixx: 1.58 - 1.68 kwh
|Battery Capacity
|1.58-1.68 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|70-100 km
|Charging Time
|8-9 Hours
Deltic Drixx
₹64,990*
₹79,999*
₹74,999*
₹74,990*
₹74,900*
₹74,500*
₹69,490*
₹69,182*
₹69,182*
₹83,999*
₹72,910*
Charging Time
8-9 Hrs.
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
8-9 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Range
70-100 km
Range
100 km
Range
121 km
Range
100-110 km
Range
75 Km
Range
60-70 km
Range
70-100 km
Range
110 km
Range
110 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
70-80 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
2.7 kW
Motor Power
2100 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
