HT Auto

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez On Road Price in Nadia

1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
View all Images
6/6
48,000 - 58,000
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez on Road Price in Delhi

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 48,000. The on road price for Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez top variant goes up to Rs. 58,000 in Delhi. The lowest price ...Read More

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez Variant Wise Price List

Zeez VRLA
₹ 48,000*On-Road Price
250 W
25 Kmph
Ex-Showroom-Price
48,000
On-Road Price in Nadia
48,000
EMI@1,032/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Zeez Lithium-ion
₹ 58,000*On-Road Price
250 W
25 Kmph
View breakup

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Zeez VRLA
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
150 kg
Length
1830 mm
Height
1100 mm
Width
710 mm
Underseat storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Max Speed
25 Kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
EBS
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Geo Tagging
Clock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
VRLA

Latest Bikes

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 6503.49 - 3.79 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Keeway SR 250
Keeway SR 2501.49 Lakhs Onwards Check Latest Offers
Hero Vida V1
Hero Vida V11.28 - 1.39 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Zontes 350X
Zontes 350X3.35 - 3.45 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Zontes 350R
Zontes 350R3.15 - 3.25 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-151.4 - 1.47 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 3501.87 - 2.18 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus60,310 - 69,760 Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 3501.5 - 1.66 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V31.41 - 1.6 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes

Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike
Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike6 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Matter Electric Bike
Matter Electric Bike1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Suzuki Burgman Electric
Suzuki Burgman Electric1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
KTM KTM Electric Scooter
KTM KTM Electric Scooter1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Bajaj Avenger 400
Bajaj Avenger 4001.5 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details