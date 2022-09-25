HT Auto
HomeNew BikesCrayon MotorsCrayon EnvyOn Road Price in Shivpuri

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy On Road Price in Shivpuri

1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
53,000 - 65,000
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy on Road Price in Delhi

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 53,000. The on road price for Crayon Motors Crayon Envy top variant goes up to Rs. 65,000 in Delhi. The lowest price ...Read More

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy Variant Wise Price List

Envy VRLA
₹ 53,000*On-Road Price
250 W
25 Kmph
Ex-Showroom-Price
53,000
On-Road Price in Shivpuri
53,000
EMI@1,139/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Envy Lithium-ion
₹ 65,000*On-Road Price
250 W
25 Kmph
View breakup

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Envy VRLA
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
150 kg
Length
1880 mm
Height
1120 mm
Width
710 mm
Underseat storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Max Speed
25 Kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
EBS
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Geo Tagging, Reverse Assist, Aerodynamic Design
Carry Hook
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Central Locking
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
VRLA

Latest Bikes

Kawasaki W175
Kawasaki W1751.47 - 1.49 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 3501.5 - 1.66 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin1.49 - 1.71 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Suzuki Katana
Suzuki Katana13.65 Lakhs Onwards Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes

Ktm 390 Duke
Ktm 390 Duke2.9 Lakhs Onwards Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 3501.5 - 1.66 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 3501.87 - 2.18 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider
TVS Raider77,500 - 86,437 Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 6505.89 - 6.61 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 6503.25 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
BMW F 750 GS
BMW F 750 GS11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Emflux Motors Emflux Two
Emflux Motors Emflux Two4 - 4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
EeVe Forseti
EeVe Forseti1 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Benelli TRK800
Benelli TRK8008.5 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details