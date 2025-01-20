HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesBSAGold Star 650Midnight Black and Dawn Silver

BSA Gold Star 650 Midnight Black and Dawn Silver

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
BSA Gold Star 650 Front Right View
1/10
BSA Gold Star 650 Left View
2/10
BSA Gold Star 650 Rear Left View
3/10
BSA Gold Star 650 Right View
4/10
BSA Gold Star 650 Front Right Side View
5/10
BSA Gold Star 650 Front Left View
View all Images
6/10
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.60 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
BSA Gold Star 650 Key Specs
Engine652 cc
Power45.6 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque55 Nm @ 4000 rpm
View all Gold Star 650 specs and features

Gold Star 650 Midnight Black and Dawn Silver Latest Updates

Gold Star 650 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Gold Star 650 Midnight Black and Dawn Silver in Delhi is Rs. 3.60 Lakhs. The

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 l
  • Length: 2206 mm
  • Max Power: 45.6 PS @ 6500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder, twin spark plugs
    • ...Read More

    BSA Gold Star 650 Midnight Black and Dawn Silver Price

    Midnight Black and Dawn Silver
    ₹3.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    652 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,11,990
    RTO
    24,959
    Insurance
    22,734
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,59,683
    EMI@7,731/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    BSA Gold Star 650 Midnight Black and Dawn Silver Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 l
    Length
    2206 mm
    Ground Clearance
    150 mm
    Wheelbase
    1425 mm
    Height
    1093 mm
    Kerb Weight
    213 kg
    Saddle Height
    780 mm
    Width
    817 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    255 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    45.6 PS @ 6500 rpm
    Stroke
    83 mm
    Max Torque
    55 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    652 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder, twin spark plugs
    Clutch
    Wet Multiplate
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Chassis
    Tubular Frame
    Front Suspension
    41mm telescopic forks
    Rear Suspension
    Twin shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preload
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Tripmeter
    Analogue
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    BSA Gold Star 650 Midnight Black and Dawn Silver EMI
    EMI6,958 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    3,23,714
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    3,23,714
    Interest Amount
    93,759
    Payable Amount
    4,17,473

    BSA Gold Star 650 other Variants

    Insignia Red and Highland Green
    ₹3.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    652 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,99,990
    RTO
    23,920
    Insurance
    22,530
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,46,440
    EMI@7,446/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    Shadow Black
    ₹3.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    652 cc
    View breakup
    Legacy Edition
    ₹3.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    652 cc
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    BSA Gold Star 650 Alternatives

    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440 S

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Gold Star 650vsX440
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Sunset Strip

    3.03 - 3.31 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Gold Star 650vsInterceptor 650
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X STD

    2.64 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Gold Star 650vsScrambler 400 X
    Keeway K-Light 250V

    Keeway K-Light 250V Matte Black

    2.89 - 3.09 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Gold Star 650vsK-Light 250V
    QJ Motor SRV 300

    QJ Motor SRV 300 Black and Red

    3.19 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Gold Star 650vsSRV 300

    Popular Cruiser Bikes

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hunter 350 Price in Delhi
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Classic 350 Price in Delhi
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    X440 Price in Delhi
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bullet 350 Price in Delhi
    Jawa 42 Bobber

    Jawa 42 Bobber

    2.1 - 2.29 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    42 Bobber Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Cruiser Bikes

    Popular BSA Bikes

    • Upcoming
      View all  BSA Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      TVS Jupiter 110

      TVS Jupiter 110

      73,700 - 87,250
      Check Latest Offers
      Ola Electric Roadster

      Ola Electric Roadster

      74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      BSA Gold Star 650

      BSA Gold Star 650

      3 - 3.35 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Jawa 42

      Jawa 42

      1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Deltic M Plus

      Deltic M Plus

      65,490 - 90,990
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      95,439 - 1.04 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      Hero Electric AE-29

      Hero Electric AE-29

      85,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details
      Moto Guzzi V9

      Moto Guzzi V9

      14 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yezdi Motorcycles Streetfighter

      Yezdi Motorcycles Streetfighter

      2.29 - 2.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details