Gold Star 650 Midnight Black and Dawn Silver Latest Updates
Gold Star 650 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Gold Star 650 Midnight Black and Dawn Silver in Delhi is Rs. 3.60 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Midnight Black and Dawn Silver is 12 l litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 12 l
Length: 2206 mm
Max Power: 45.6 PS @ 6500 rpm
Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder, twin spark
plugs
BSAGold Star 650 Midnight Black and Dawn Silver Price