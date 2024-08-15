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Bantam 350
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UPCOMING
BSA
Bantam 350 Oxford Blue Colour
Exp. Launch on 30 Jul 2026
₹2.2 Lakhs* Onwards
EMIs starting from ₹4461
Check EMI offers
Review & Win ₹2000
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Bantam 350 Oxford Blue Colour
Oxford blue
Explore Color Options For Bantam 350 Alternatives
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₹
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BSA Bantam 350 Colours