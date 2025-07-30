Bantam 350Specs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsNews
BSA Bantam 350 Front Left View
UPCOMING

BSA Bantam 350

₹2.2 Lakhs*Expected price
BSA Bantam 350 Price:

BSA Bantam 350 is priced at Rs. 2.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BSA Bantam 350?

The BSA Bantam 350 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BSA Bantam 350?

BSA Bantam 350 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 334 cc engine, and features a Street Bikes, Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of BSA Bantam 350?

BSA Bantam 350 rivals are Jawa 42 Bobber, Keeway RR 300, Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025, Jawa Perak, Jawa 42 FJ, Honda Hness CB350.

Bantam 350 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 348.0 cc

Bantam 350: 334.0 cc

BSA Bantam 350 Alternatives

Jawa 42 Bobber

2.12 - 2.29 Lakhs
Keeway RR 300

1.99 Lakhs
UPCOMING

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025

2.2 Lakhs Onwards
Jawa Perak

2.4 Lakhs
Jawa 42 FJ

1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
Honda Hness CB350

2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
BSA Bantam 350 Variants

BSA Bantam 350 price is expected to start at ₹ 2.2 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
Bantam 350 STD₹2.2 Lakhs*
334 cc
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

BSA Bantam 350 Images

1 images
BSA Bantam 350 Specifications and Features

Max Power29.40 @ 7750 rpm
Body TypeStreet Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Max Torque29.62 Nm @ 6000 rpm
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine334 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Popular BSA Bikes

BSA Bantam 350 FAQs

What is the expected price of BSA Bantam 350?

The BSA Bantam 350 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.2-null null.

What is the expected launch date of BSA Bantam 350?

The BSA Bantam 350 is expected to launch in Jul 2026, introducing a new addition to the 334 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of BSA Bantam 350?

The BSA Bantam 350 features a 334 cc engine delivering a powerful 29.40 @ 7750 rpm. It has a manual transmission.

Which are the competitors of BSA Bantam 350?

The BSA Bantam 350 faces competition from the likes of Jawa 42 Bobber and Keeway RR 300 in the 334 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

