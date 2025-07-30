BSA Bantam 350 is priced at Rs. 2.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The BSA Bantam 350 is available in 1 variant - STD.
BSA Bantam 350 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 334 cc engine, and features a Street Bikes, Cruiser Bikes body type.
BSA Bantam 350 rivals are Jawa 42 Bobber, Keeway RR 300, Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025, Jawa Perak, Jawa 42 FJ, Honda Hness CB350.
Category Average: 348.0 cc
Bantam 350: 334.0 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
|Max Power
|29.40 @ 7750 rpm
|Body Type
|Street Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|29.62 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|334 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular BSA Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
The BSA Bantam 350 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.2-null null.
The BSA Bantam 350 is expected to launch in Jul 2026, introducing a new addition to the 334 cc segment.
The BSA Bantam 350 features a 334 cc engine delivering a powerful 29.40 @ 7750 rpm. It has a manual transmission.
The BSA Bantam 350 faces competition from the likes of Jawa 42 Bobber and Keeway RR 300 in the 334 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025