Launched in Nov 2024
Category Average: 451.0 cc
Crossfire 500 XC: 486.0 cc
Category Average: 23.2 kmpl
Crossfire 500 XC: 25 kmpl
Category Average: 43.9 ps
Crossfire 500 XC: 47.58 ps
Category Average: 159.0 kmph
Crossfire 500 XC: 160.0 kmph
Brixton Crossfire 500 XC is priced at Rs. 5.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC is available in 1 variant - STD.
Brixton Crossfire 500 XC comes in two colour options: Backstage Black, Desert Gold Matt.
Brixton Crossfire 500 XC comes in petrol engine options, comes with 486 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes body type.
Brixton Crossfire 500 XC rivals are Brixton Crossfire 500 X, Kawasaki KLX230RS, Yamaha R3 2025, Benelli 502 C, Honda Rebel 500, Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO.
Brixton Crossfire 500 XC comes with a mileage of 25 kmpl (Company claimed).
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|47.58 PS
|Body Type
|Scrambler Bikes
|Max Torque
|43 Nm
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|486 cc
|Max Speed
|160 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Brixton Crossfire 500 XC
₹5.19 Lakhs*
₹4.74 Lakhs*
₹5.21 Lakhs*
₹5.25 Lakhs*
₹5.12 Lakhs*
₹4.99 Lakhs*
₹5.29 Lakhs*
₹5.29 Lakhs*
₹4.99 Lakhs*
₹5.47 Lakhs*
Power
47 PS
Power
47 PS
Power
20 PS
Power
47.5 PS
Power
46.22 PS
Power
55.7 PS
Power
70.70 PS
Power
45.4 PS
Power
47.5 PS
Power
11.35 PS
Torque
43 Nm
Torque
43 Nm
Torque
20.6 Nm
Torque
46 Nm
Torque
43.3 Nm
Torque
54 Nm
Torque
62 Nm
Torque
42.6 Nm
Torque
46 Nm
Torque
-
Engine
500 cc
Engine
500 cc
Engine
233 cc
Engine
500 cc
Engine
471 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
451 cc
Engine
500 cc
Engine
64.9 cc
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Kerb Weight
190 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Kerb Weight
215 kg
Kerb Weight
218 Kg
Kerb Weight
171 kg
Kerb Weight
207 kg
Kerb Weight
53.5 kg
Length
2164 mm
Length
2117 mm
Length
2035 mm
Length
2240 mm
Length
2205 mm
Length
2150 mm
Length
2180 mm
Length
1995 mm
Length
2160 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Tubular, semi-double cradle
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Scrambler Bikes
Body Type
Scrambler Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes
|Currently viewing
|Crossfire 500 XC vs Crossfire 500 X
|Crossfire 500 XC vs KLX230RS
|Crossfire 500 XC vs 502 C
|Crossfire 500 XC vs Rebel 500
|Crossfire 500 XC vs SEIEMMEZZO
|Crossfire 500 XC vs 650MT
|Crossfire 500 XC vs Ninja 500
|Crossfire 500 XC vs Leoncino 500
|Crossfire 500 XC vs 65 SX
Popular Brixton Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC offers a mileage of 25 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Scrambler Bikes.
Brixton Crossfire 500 XC comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC boasts a 486 cc engine, generating a max power of 47.58 PS.
The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 5.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025