Brixton Crossfire 500 XC Price:

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC is priced at Rs. 5.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Brixton Crossfire 500 XC?

The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Brixton Crossfire 500 XC colour options?

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC comes in two colour options: Backstage Black, Desert Gold Matt.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Brixton Crossfire 500 XC?

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC comes in petrol engine options, comes with 486 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Brixton Crossfire 500 XC?

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC rivals are Brixton Crossfire 500 X, Kawasaki KLX230RS, Yamaha R3 2025, Benelli 502 C, Honda Rebel 500, Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO.

What is the mileage of Brixton Crossfire 500 XC?

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC comes with a mileage of 25 kmpl (Company claimed).