Brixton Crossfire 500 XC Front Left View
View all Images

BRIXTON Crossfire 500 XC

Launched in Nov 2024

₹5.19 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
EMI @ ₹10523/month
Crossfire 500 XC Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 451.0 cc

Crossfire 500 XC: 486.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 23.2 kmpl

Crossfire 500 XC: 25 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 43.9 ps

Crossfire 500 XC: 47.58 ps

Speed

Category Average: 159.0 kmph

Crossfire 500 XC: 160.0 kmph

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC Latest Updates

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC Price:

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC is priced at Rs. 5.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Brixton Crossfire 500 XC?

The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Brixton Crossfire 500 XC colour options?

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC comes in two colour options: Backstage Black, Desert Gold Matt.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Brixton Crossfire 500 XC?

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC comes in petrol engine options, comes with 486 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Brixton Crossfire 500 XC?

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC rivals are Brixton Crossfire 500 X, Kawasaki KLX230RS, Yamaha R3 2025, Benelli 502 C, Honda Rebel 500, Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO.

What is the mileage of Brixton Crossfire 500 XC?

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC comes with a mileage of 25 kmpl (Company claimed).

Visual Comparison

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC
Brixton Crossfire 500 X
Front Left View
Front View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Hand Break View
Suspension View
Speedometer View
Exhaust View
Mudguard View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
Brixton Crossfire 500 XC Alternatives

Brixton Crossfire 500 X

4.74 Lakhs
Crossfire 500 XC vs Crossfire 500 X

Kawasaki KLX230RS

5.21 Lakhs
Crossfire 500 XC vs KLX230RS
UPCOMING

Yamaha R3 2025

4.8 Lakhs Onwards
Benelli 502 C

5.25 Lakhs
Crossfire 500 XC vs 502 C

Honda Rebel 500

5.12 Lakhs
Crossfire 500 XC vs Rebel 500

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

4.99 - 5.2 Lakhs
Crossfire 500 XC vs SEIEMMEZZO

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC Variants

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC price starts at ₹ 5.19 Lakhs
1 Variant Available
Crossfire 500 XC STD ₹5.19 Lakhs
486 cc
160 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC Images

12 images
Brixton Crossfire 500 XC Colours

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Backstage black
Desert gold matt

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC Specifications and Features

Max Power47.58 PS
Body TypeScrambler Bikes
Max Torque43 Nm
Mileage25 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine486 cc
Max Speed160 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Brixton Crossfire 500 XC comparison with similar bikes

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC
Brixton Crossfire 500 X
Kawasaki KLX230RS
Benelli 502 C
Honda Rebel 500
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
CFMoto 650MT
Kawasaki Ninja 500
Benelli Leoncino 500
KTM 65 SX
₹5.19 Lakhs*
₹4.74 Lakhs*
₹5.21 Lakhs*
₹5.25 Lakhs*
₹5.12 Lakhs*
₹4.99 Lakhs*
₹5.29 Lakhs*
₹5.29 Lakhs*
₹4.99 Lakhs*
₹5.47 Lakhs*
Power
47 PS
Power
47 PS
Power
20 PS
Power
47.5 PS
Power
46.22 PS
Power
55.7 PS
Power
70.70 PS
Power
45.4 PS
Power
47.5 PS
Power
11.35 PS
Torque
43 Nm
Torque
43 Nm
Torque
20.6 Nm
Torque
46 Nm
Torque
43.3 Nm
Torque
54 Nm
Torque
62 Nm
Torque
42.6 Nm
Torque
46 Nm
Torque
-
Engine
500 cc
Engine
500 cc
Engine
233 cc
Engine
500 cc
Engine
471 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
451 cc
Engine
500 cc
Engine
64.9 cc
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Kerb Weight
190 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Kerb Weight
215 kg
Kerb Weight
218 Kg
Kerb Weight
171 kg
Kerb Weight
207 kg
Kerb Weight
53.5 kg
Length
2164 mm
Length
2117 mm
Length
2035 mm
Length
2240 mm
Length
2205 mm
Length
2150 mm
Length
2180 mm
Length
1995 mm
Length
2160 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Tubular, semi-double cradle
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Scrambler Bikes
Body Type
Scrambler Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Brixton Bikes

View all Brixton Bikes

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC EMI

STD
500 cc | 47 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹ 5.19 Lakhs
STD
500 cc | 47 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹5.19 Lakhs
EMI ₹9232.01/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5% interest rate
Scrambler Bikes
Scrambler Bikes Above 5 Lakhs

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC FAQs

What is the mileage of Brixton Crossfire 500 XC?

The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC offers a mileage of 25 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Scrambler Bikes.

Which is the top variant of Brixton Crossfire 500 XC?

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Brixton Crossfire 500 XC?

The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC boasts a 486 cc engine, generating a max power of 47.58 PS.

How many variants does the Brixton Crossfire 500 XC have, and what is the price range?

The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 5.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

