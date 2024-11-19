Brixton Cromwell 1200 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 8.84 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Brixton Cromwell 1200 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 8.84 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Brixton Cromwell 1200 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers.
Brixton Cromwell 1200 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Brixton Cromwell 1200 is mainly compared to Brixton Cromwell 1200 X which starts at Rs. 9.1 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Triumph Speed Twin 900 which starts at Rs. 8.89 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Kawasaki Z650RS starting at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
Variants On-Road Price Brixton Cromwell 1200 STD ₹ 8.84 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price