HT Auto
HomeNew BikesBounce InfinityE1On Road Price in Shikohabad

Bounce Infinity E1 On Road Price in Shikohabad

1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
View all Images
6/9
45,099 - 80,000
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Bounce Infinity E1 on Road Price in Delhi

Bounce Infinity E1 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 63,210. The on road price for Bounce Infinity E1 top variant goes up to Rs. 89,500 in Delhi. The lowest price model is ...Read More

Bounce Infinity E1 Variant Wise Price List

Infinity Without Battery Pack
₹ 63,209*On-Road Price
1500 W
Ex-Showroom-Price
56,099
RTO
7,110
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Shikohabad)
63,209
EMI@1,359/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
View breakup

Bounce Infinity E1 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Infinity Without Battery Pack
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Front Brake Diameter
230 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
203 mm
Max Torque
83 Nm
Motor Power
1500 W
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor IP Rating
IP 67
Motor Type
BLDC
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Battery Type
Portable & Swappable
Transmission
Automatic
Width
780 mm
Length
1800 mm
Height
1150 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg
Additional Storage
12 litre
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Suspension Front
Hydraulic telescopic
Suspension Rear
Twin shock absorbers
Brakes Front
Disc
Brakes Rear
Disc
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy
Frame
Tubular frame
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features Of Variant
Reverse Mode, Drag Mode, Canbus, Tow Alert, Ignition Status, High Beam Status, Location Tracking
Seat Type
Single
Clock
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Underseat storage
12 litre
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Charging Point
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Power Modes
Yes
EBS
Yes
Additional Features
Reverse Mode, Drag Mode, Canbus, Tow Alert, Ignition Status, High Beam Status, Location Tracking
Display
Yes
Headlight
LED
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Latest Bikes

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Keeway SR 250
Keeway SR 250
1.49 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Hero Vida V1
Hero Vida V1
1.28 - 1.39 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ultraviolette F77
Ultraviolette F77
3.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Zontes 350X
Zontes 350X
3.35 - 3.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Shop Now

Trending Bikes

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
1.41 - 1.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes

Bajaj Avenger 400
Bajaj Avenger 400
1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli TNT 300
Benelli TNT 300
2.99 - 3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli 302R
Benelli 302R
3.1 - 3.6 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli 302 S
Benelli 302 S
3.3 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli 752 S
Benelli 752 S
6 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details