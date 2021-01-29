Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Brake Size
320 mm
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Size
276 mm
Calliper Type
-
Front Wheel Size
-
Rear Wheel Size
-
Front Tyre Size
-
Rear Tyre Size
-
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Radial Tyres
-
Wheel Type
Cast aluminium
Front Suspension
Telescopic Upside-Down fork; stanchion diameter 45 mm
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping ad