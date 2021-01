BMW Motorrad K 1600 B

K 1600 B ₹ 29 Lakhs Specifications Features Brakes, Wheel & Suspension Front Brake Type Disc Front Brake Size 320 mm Rear Brake Type Disc Rear Brake Size 320 mm Calliper Type - Front Wheel Size - Rear Wheel Size - Front Tyre Size - Rear Tyre Size - Tyre Type Tubeless Radial Tyres - Wheel Type Cast aluminum Front Suspension BMW Motorrad Duolever; central spring strut Rear Suspension BMW Motorrad Paralever Dimensions & Chassis Kerb Weight 560 kg Overall Length 2489 mm Overall Width 1000 mm Overall Height 1465 mm Wheelbase 1618 mm Ground Clearance - Seat Height 750 mm Chassis Type Bridge-type frame, cast aluminum, load-bearing engine Power & Performance Fuel Supply Fuel Injection Maximum Power 160.43 PS @ 7750 rpm Maximum Torque 175 Nm @ 5250 rpm Emission Standard - Displacement 1649 cc Cylinders - Bore 72 mm Stroke 67.5 mm Valves Per Cylinder 4 Compression Ratio 12.2:1 Ignition - Cooling System - Transmission Manual Transmission Type - Fuel Delivery System - Fuel Tank Capacity 26.5 L Reserve Fuel Capacity 4 L Mileage - ARAI - Top Speed - Overview Mileage - Brakes - Tyre Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-190/55-ZR17 Engine In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, 4-Stroke, 4-Valves Per Cylinder, DOHC Body Type Tourer Bikes Electronic Rider Aids Wheelie Control - ABS Dual Channel Traction Control Yes Power Modes - Cornering ABS - Launch Control - Additional features ABS Pro, DTC Dynamic Traction Control, Dynamic ESA, Electronic immobilizer, Heated grips, Multi-Controller, Info Flat Screen, Seatheating, Power socket, Cruise Control, On-board computer, One key for all locks, Riding Modes, Handbrake lever adjustable, Clutch leveradjustable, One-piece seat bench, Windscreen adjustable, Keyless Ride, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Hill Start Control, Audio system ECE with preparation for GPS Device, Reverse Gear, Anti Hopping Clutch, Engine protection bar Feature Odometer - DRLs (Daytime running lights) - Mobile App Connectivity - GPS & Navigation - Pillion Backrest - Pillion Grabrail - Pillion Seat - USB charging port - Front storage box - Under seat storage - Speedometer - Fuel Guage - Tachometer - Stand Alarm - Stepped Seat - Tripmeter - Low Fuel Warning - Low Oil Warning - Low Battery Warning - Start Type - Shift Light - Killswitch - Clock - Headlight Type - Tail Light Type - Turn Signal - Pass Light -

