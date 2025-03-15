Launched in Jan 2025
The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR is a litre-class sports bike that was launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. With the new model year update, BMW Motorrad brings minor changes to the bike’s design and features while retaining the characteristics of the outgoing model. The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR has been introduced with a starting price of ₹21.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The superbike is equipped with various electronic aids, including four ride modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Race), traction control, launch control, pit lane limiter, and more. There are three colour options available across three variants of the bike as well as additional packages offered as optional.
The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR is available in three variants. The base Standard variant is priced at ₹21.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-spec Pro variant is listed at ₹23.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers additional features. The top-spec Pro M Sport variant is priced at ₹25.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and includes M Sport components such as M Carbon wheels, M seat, and M brake calipers.
The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR was launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025, following its global market debut in October last year. With the model year update, BMW brings a slew of minor changes to the litre-class sports bike that include redesigned bodywork and more features.
BMW Motorrad had initially developed the S 1000 RR to compete in the 2009 Superbike World Championship and had made 1,000 units that year to meet homologation requirements. The company eventually expanded its production plan for commercial sales in 2010.
There are three variants of the 2025 BMW S 1000 RR being offered, where the base model rides in with a Blackstorm Metallic paint scheme at ₹21.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant misses out on features such as Dynamic Damping Control, heated grips, riding modes, and cruise control. The mid-spec Pro model is priced at ₹23.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and retains all that the standard variant missed out on. The Pro M Sport variant tops the range at ₹25.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It is treated with a Light white/M Motorsport colour scheme and M Sort components such as M Carbon wheels, seat, brake calipers and more.
The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR features an aerodynamic design with winglets for improved stability at high speeds. The bike is equipped with a full-colour TFT instrument cluster displaying ride modes, lap timer, gear position indicator, and other essential information. The updated model further brings a Pro riding mode and M Quick-Action throttle as standard. Other electronic aids include traction control, slide control function, ABS with brake slide assist, hill start control, bi-directional quickshifter, launch control, and pit lane limiter.
The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR is powered by a 999 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 210 bhp at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with which the bike sprints from a standstill to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds, topping out at 303 kmph.
The bike comes riding on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels, and braking duties are taken up by a 320 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc with ABS Pro and BMW Motorrad Integral ABS. The S 1000 RR is built around a cast aluminium frame held up by 45 mm USD front forks and an aluminium swingarm with a monoshock at the rear.
Although the BMW S 1000 RR is a high-performance litre-class sports bike that does not target fuel efficiency, its ARAI-claimed mileage is 15.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The BMW S 1000 RR boasts an unladen weight of 197 kg, which gets reduced to 193.5 kg with the M package. It brings a seat height of 832 mm.
The BMW S 1000 RR competes in the litre-class sports bike segment against the likes of the Ducati Panigale V4 and the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.
BMW S 1000 RR
₹21.1 Lakhs*
₹19 Lakhs*
₹23.48 Lakhs*
₹20.98 Lakhs*
₹22.96 Lakhs*
₹24.62 Lakhs*
₹25.91 Lakhs*
Power
206.66 PS
Power
165 PS
Power
200 PS
Power
157.15 PS
Power
190.34 PS
Power
208 PS
Power
170.33 PS
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
114 Nm
Torque
137 Nm
Torque
104 Nm
Torque
145 Nm
Torque
123 Nm
Torque
126 Nm
Engine
999 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
998 cc
Engine
955 cc
Engine
1350 cc
Engine
1103 cc
Engine
1158 cc
Kerb Weight
197 kg
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Kerb Weight
240 kg
Kerb Weight
197 kg
Kerb Weight
200 kg
Kerb Weight
199 kg
Kerb Weight
236 kg
Length
2073 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
2085 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
-
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Spoke Wheel
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
