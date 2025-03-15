S 1000 RRPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
BMW S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR

Launched in Jan 2025

5.0
1 Review
₹21.1 - 25.6 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
S 1000 RR Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1103.0 cc

S 1000 RR: 999.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 15.15 kmpl

S 1000 RR: 15.6 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 180.18 ps

S 1000 RR: 206.66 ps

Speed

Category Average: 279.0 kmph

S 1000 RR: 303.0 kmph

About BMW S 1000 RR

Introduction

BMW S 1000 RR Variants
3 Variants Available
STD BS6 ₹21.1 Lakhs
999 cc
303 kmph
Pro BS6 ₹23.45 Lakhs
999 cc
303 kmph
Pro M Sport BS6 ₹25.6 Lakhs
999 cc
303 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BMW S 1000 RR Images

12 images
BMW S 1000 RR Colours

BMW S 1000 RR is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Blackstorm metallic
Sport

BMW S 1000 RR Specifications and Features

Max Power 206.66 PS
Body Type Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Charging Point Yes
Mileage 15.6 kmpl
Mobile Connectivity Yes
Traction Control Yes
Headlight LED
Engine 999 cc
Max Speed 303 kmph
BMW S 1000 RR comparison with similar bikes

BMW S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 R
Kawasaki Z H2
Ducati Panigale V2
KTM 1390 Super Duke R
Ducati Streetfighter V4
Ducati Diavel V4
₹21.1 Lakhs*
₹19 Lakhs*
₹23.48 Lakhs*
₹20.98 Lakhs*
₹22.96 Lakhs*
₹24.62 Lakhs*
₹25.91 Lakhs*
Power
206.66 PS
Power
165 PS
Power
200 PS
Power
157.15 PS
Power
190.34 PS
Power
208 PS
Power
170.33 PS
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
114 Nm
Torque
137 Nm
Torque
104 Nm
Torque
145 Nm
Torque
123 Nm
Torque
126 Nm
Engine
999 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
998 cc
Engine
955 cc
Engine
1350 cc
Engine
1103 cc
Engine
1158 cc
Kerb Weight
197 kg
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Kerb Weight
240 kg
Kerb Weight
197 kg
Kerb Weight
200 kg
Kerb Weight
199 kg
Kerb Weight
236 kg
Length
2073 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
2085 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
-
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Spoke Wheel
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

BMW Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Lutyens BMW MOTORRAD
A-21/19, Block A, Nariana Industrial Area Phase-2, Delhi 110028
+91 - 7011286738
Lutyens BMW MOTORRAD
F 2/10, Pocket F, Okhla Phase I, Okhla Industrial Estate, Delhi 110020
+91 - 7011286738
Lutyens Motorrad
10-A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-Iv, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9773985631
Popular BMW Bikes

BMW S 1000 RR EMI

STD BS6
999 cc | 206.66 PS @ 13750 rpm
₹21.1 Lakhs*
Pro BS6
999 cc | 206.66 PS @ 13750 rpm
₹23.45 Lakhs*
Pro M Sport BS6
999 cc | 206.66 PS @ 13750 rpm
₹25.6 Lakhs*
EMI ₹36312.01/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5% interest rate
BMW S 1000 RR User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
1
It is a perfect bike
This bike is immaculate—sleek in design and style. The craftsmanship put into its creation is impressive. As a bike lover, it has everything I could want, truly embodying what a perfect bike should be. By: Azhar (Mar 15, 2025)
Explore Other Options

Super Bikes
Super Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Super Bikes
