Introduction

The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR is a litre-class sports bike that was launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. With the new model year update, BMW Motorrad brings minor changes to the bike’s design and features while retaining the characteristics of the outgoing model. The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR has been introduced with a starting price of ₹21.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The superbike is equipped with various electronic aids, including four ride modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Race), traction control, launch control, pit lane limiter, and more. There are three colour options available across three variants of the bike as well as additional packages offered as optional.

BMW S 1000 RR Price:

The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR is available in three variants. The base Standard variant is priced at ₹21.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-spec Pro variant is listed at ₹23.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers additional features. The top-spec Pro M Sport variant is priced at ₹25.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and includes M Sport components such as M Carbon wheels, M seat, and M brake calipers.

When was the BMW S 1000 RR launched?

The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR was launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025, following its global market debut in October last year. With the model year update, BMW brings a slew of minor changes to the litre-class sports bike that include redesigned bodywork and more features.

BMW Motorrad had initially developed the S 1000 RR to compete in the 2009 Superbike World Championship and had made 1,000 units that year to meet homologation requirements. The company eventually expanded its production plan for commercial sales in 2010.

How many variants and colour options of the BMW S 1000 RR are available?

There are three variants of the 2025 BMW S 1000 RR being offered, where the base model rides in with a Blackstorm Metallic paint scheme at ₹21.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant misses out on features such as Dynamic Damping Control, heated grips, riding modes, and cruise control. The mid-spec Pro model is priced at ₹23.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and retains all that the standard variant missed out on. The Pro M Sport variant tops the range at ₹25.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It is treated with a Light white/M Motorsport colour scheme and M Sort components such as M Carbon wheels, seat, brake calipers and more.

What features are available in the BMW S 1000 RR?

The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR features an aerodynamic design with winglets for improved stability at high speeds. The bike is equipped with a full-colour TFT instrument cluster displaying ride modes, lap timer, gear position indicator, and other essential information. The updated model further brings a Pro riding mode and M Quick-Action throttle as standard. Other electronic aids include traction control, slide control function, ABS with brake slide assist, hill start control, bi-directional quickshifter, launch control, and pit lane limiter.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the BMW S 1000 RR?

The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR is powered by a 999 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 210 bhp at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with which the bike sprints from a standstill to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds, topping out at 303 kmph.

The bike comes riding on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels, and braking duties are taken up by a 320 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc with ABS Pro and BMW Motorrad Integral ABS. The S 1000 RR is built around a cast aluminium frame held up by 45 mm USD front forks and an aluminium swingarm with a monoshock at the rear.

What is the BMW S 1000 RR’s mileage?

Although the BMW S 1000 RR is a high-performance litre-class sports bike that does not target fuel efficiency, its ARAI-claimed mileage is 15.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the kerb weight and seat height of the BMW S 1000 RR?

The BMW S 1000 RR boasts an unladen weight of 197 kg, which gets reduced to 193.5 kg with the M package. It brings a seat height of 832 mm.

What bikes does the BMW S 1000 RR rival in its segment?

The BMW S 1000 RR competes in the litre-class sports bike segment against the likes of the Ducati Panigale V4 and the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.