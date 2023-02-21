HT Auto
BMW R nineT Specifications

BMW R nineT starting price is Rs. 18,50,000 in India. BMW R nineT is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
18.5 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW R nineT Specs

BMW R nineT comes with 1170 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of R nineT starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW R nineT sits in the

BMW R nineT Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Total Weight
430 kg
Fuel Reserve
3 L
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Load Capacity
209 kg
Length
2105 mm
Wheelbase
1487 mm
Kerb Weight
221 Kg
Height
1240 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
865 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
108.77 PS @7250 rpm
Stroke
73 mm
Max Torque
116 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Shaft drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:1
Displacement
1170 cc
Clutch
Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaft
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
101 mm
Chassis
Four-part frame concept with front frame and three-part rear frame, load-bearing engine-gearbox unit, rear-seat frame removeable for one-up riding
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload fully adjustable by handwheel, adjustable rebound-stage damping
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic forks, 46 mm fixed-fork-tube diameter
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Automatic Stability Control, Comfort turn indicator, On-board computer,Chrome-plated header,
Engine Immobilizer
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Alternator
Three-phase alternator with 720 Watt nominal power
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

View similar Bikes
View similar Bikes
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
View similar Bikes
View similar Bikes
View similar Bikes
BMW R nineT News

The BMW R nineT and R 18 100 Years edition comes with cosmetic upgrades and are limited in numbers globally
BMW Motorrad celebrates 100 years with R nineT & R 18 special editions in India
21 Feb 2023
The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colours for MY2024 retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features
2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours
1 Aug 2023
This aerial photograph shows emergency boats extinguishing a fire aboard the Panamanian-registered car carrier cargo ship Fremantle Highway, off the coast of the northern Dutch island of Ameland. There were 3,000 vehicles on board.
Over 500 electric cars from BMW, Mercedes possibly charred on-board burning cargo ship off Dutch coast
28 Jul 2023
cargo ship carrying nearly 3,800 cars and construction vehicles is expected to burn for several more days off the coast of the Netherlands. One crew member has died and others have been injured. Efforts to contain the fire are ongoing.
Ocean shippers playing catch up to electric vehicle fire risk
28 Jul 2023
BMW i5 is based on the new generation 5 Series sedan and promises a 475 km range on a single charge.
BMW i5 enters production in Germany, India launch in 2024. Details here
24 Jul 2023
BMW R nineT Variants & Price List

BMW R nineT price starts at ₹ 18.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 18.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW R nineT comes in 1 variants. BMW R nineT top variant price is ₹ 18.5 Lakhs.

STD
18.5 Lakhs*
1170 cc
108.77 PS @7250 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

