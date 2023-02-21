BMW R nineT on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 20.53 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW R nineT on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 20.53 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW R nineT dealers and showrooms in Indore for best offers. BMW R nineT on road price breakup in Indore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the BMW R nineT is mainly compared to Harley-Davidson Custom1250 which starts at Rs. 16 Lakhs in Indore, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin which starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs in Indore and Kawasaki Z900 RS starting at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs in Indore. Variants On-Road Price BMW R nineT STD ₹ 20.53 Lakhs