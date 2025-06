BMW R 1250 RT Price:

BMW R 1250 RT is priced at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW R 1250 RT?

The BMW R 1250 RT is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the BMW R 1250 RT colour options?

BMW R 1250 RT comes in three colour options: Racing Blue Metallic, Style Triple Black, Mineral White Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW R 1250 RT?

BMW R 1250 RT comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1254 cc engine, and features a Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW R 1250 RT?

BMW R 1250 RT rivals are BMW K 1600 Bagger, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic, Indian Springfield Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, BMW S 1000 XR.

What is the mileage of BMW R 1250 RT?

BMW R 1250 RT comes with a mileage of 21 kmpl (Company claimed).