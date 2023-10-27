Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW R 1250 R on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 18.10 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
BMW R 1250 R dealers and showrooms in Vijaywada for best offers.
BMW R 1250 R on road price breakup in Vijaywada includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW R 1250 R is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R which starts at Rs. 12.8 Lakhs in Vijaywada, Ducati Monster which starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs in Vijaywada and Ducati Hypermotard 950 starting at Rs. 12.99 Lakhs in Vijaywada.
Variants On-Road Price BMW R 1250 R STD ₹ 18.10 Lakhs
