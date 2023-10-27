Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW R 1250 R on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 17.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW R 1250 R dealers and showrooms in Chandigarh for best offers.
BMW R 1250 R on road price breakup in Chandigarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW R 1250 R is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R which starts at Rs. 12.8 Lakhs in Chandigarh, Ducati Monster which starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs in Chandigarh and Ducati Hypermotard 950 starting at Rs. 12.99 Lakhs in Chandigarh.
Variants On-Road Price BMW R 1250 R STD ₹ 17.60 Lakhs
