Bmw R 1200 Rs

₹ 16 Lakhs* Onwards Add to compare Ex showroom price

Mileage - Engine - Transmission Manual Fuel type Fuel injection

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

R 1200 Rs ₹ 16 Lakhs Specifications Features Brakes, Wheel & Suspension Front Brake Type Disc Front Brake Size 320 mm Rear Brake Type Disc Rear Brake Size 276 mm Calliper Type - Front Wheel Size - Rear Wheel Size - Front Tyre Size - Rear Tyre Size - Tyre Type Tubeless Radial Tyres - Wheel Type Cast aluminium Front Suspension Telescopic Upside-Down fork; stanchion diameter 45 mm Rear Suspension Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping ad Dimensions & Chassis Kerb Weight 450 kg Overall Length 2202 mm Overall Width 925 mm Overall Height 1250 mm Wheelbase 1527 mm Ground Clearance - Seat Height 820 mm Chassis Type Two-section frame, front- and bolted on rear frame, load-bearing engine Power & Performance Fuel Type Fuel Injection Maximum Power 125 PS @ 7750 rpm Maximum Torque 125 Nm @ 6500 rpm Emission Standard - Displacement 1170 cc Cylinders - Bore 101 mm Stroke 73 mm Valves Per Cylinder 4 Compression Ratio 12.5:1 Ignition - Cooling System Air and Liquid Cooled Transmission Manual Transmission Type - Fuel Delivery System - Fuel Tank Capacity 18 L Reserve Fuel Capacity 4 L Mileage - ARAI 16 kmpl Top Speed 200 kmph Overview Mileage 16 kmpl Brakes - Tyre Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-180/55-ZR17 Engine Flat Twin Engine, 4-Stroke, DOHC Body Type Sports Tourer Bikes Electronic Rider Aids Wheelie Control - ABS Dual Channel Traction Control - Power Modes - Cornering ABS - Launch Control - Additional features Automatic Stability Control, Power Socket, Wind Screen Adjustable, Anti-Hopping Clutch, BMW Motorrad Integral ABS, BMW Motorrad Paralever, Steering Stabilizer, Electronic Immobiliser, On-Board Computer, Riding Modes, Handbrake And Clutch Lever Adjustable, Dynamic Package ( Day Time Light Riding Modes Pro LED Turn Indicator White ABS Pro Control Brake Light DTC ) Feature Odometer - DRLs (Daytime running lights) - Mobile App Connectivity - GPS & Navigation - Pillion Backrest - Pillion Grabrail - Pillion Seat - USB charging port - Front storage box - Under seat storage - Speedometer - Fuel Guage - Tachometer - Stand Alarm - Stepped Seat - Tripmeter - Low Fuel Warning - Low Oil Warning - Low Battery Warning - Start Type - Shift Light - Killswitch - Clock - Headlight Type - Tail Light Type - Turn Signal - Pass Light -

