HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesBMWR 1300 GSOn Road Price in Mumbai

BMW R 1300 GS On Road Price in Mumbai

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
BMW R 1300 GS Right Side View
1/16
BMW R 1300 GS Front View
2/16
BMW R 1300 GS Right View
3/16
BMW R 1300 GS Left View
4/16
BMW R 1300 GS Disc Brak View
5/16
BMW R 1300 GS Fuel Tank View
View all Images
6/16
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
25.86 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

R 1300 GS Price in Mumbai

BMW R 1300 GS on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 25.86 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW R 1300 GS Pro₹ 25.86 Lakhs
...Read More

BMW R 1300 GS Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Pro
₹25.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1300 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,95,000
RTO
4,31,000
Insurance
59,995
On-Road Price in Mumbai
25,85,995
EMI@55,583/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

BMW R 1300 GS Alternatives

Aprilia Tuareg 660

Aprilia Tuareg 660

18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tuareg 660 Price in Mumbai

Popular BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  BMW Bikes

BMW R 1300 GS News

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure uses the same engine as the R 1300 GS.
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure unveiled globally, gets new automatic transmission
6 Jul 2024
BMW R 1300 GS uses a more powerful 1,300 cc boxer engine. It is the most powerful boxer engine that BMW Motorrad has ever made.
BMW R 1300 GS first ride review: The GS is reborn
13 Jun 2024
BMW R 1300 GS uses a new 1,300 cc engine that is more powerful and puts out more torque.
BMW R 1300 GS launched at 20.95 lakh, is brand's new flagship
13 Jun 2024
The 2024 BMW R 1300 GS is all set to be launched in India on June 13
2024 BMW R 1300 GS India launch tomorrow: Price expectation
12 Jun 2024
The new BMW R 1300 GS is lighter and more powerful and packs a more sophisticated suspension than its predecessor
New BMW R 1300 GS adventure tourer launch confirmed on June 13
6 Jun 2024
View all
 BMW R 1300 GS News

BMW Videos

Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
12 Feb 2024
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

16.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

20.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

19.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Vespa 946 Dragon

Vespa 946 Dragon

14.28 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

2.6 - 2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Lambretta V125

Lambretta V125

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details