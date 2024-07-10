HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesBMWR 12On Road Price in Raipur

BMW R 12 On Road Price in Raipur

BMW R 12 Left View
1/2
BMW R 12 Black
2/2
19.9 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Raipur
R 12 Price in Raipur

BMW R 12 on road price in Raipur starts from Rs. 22.19 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW R 12 STD₹ 22.19 Lakhs
...Read More

BMW R 12 Variant Wise Price List in Raipur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹22.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1170 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,90,000
RTO
1,71,200
Insurance
57,784
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Raipur)
22,18,984
EMI@47,695/mo
BMW R 12 Alternatives

BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

20.9 Lakhs
R 12 nine T Price in Raipur
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114

18.25 - 24.49 Lakhs
Fat Boy 114 Price in Raipur
UPCOMING
Indian Vintage

Indian Vintage

21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs
Triumph Rocket 3

Triumph Rocket 3

18 - 20.95 Lakhs
Rocket 3 Price in Raipur
Ducati Diavel 1260

Ducati Diavel 1260

17.7 - 19.25 Lakhs
Diavel 1260 Price in Raipur
BMW R 18

BMW R 18

19.9 - 24 Lakhs
R 18 Price in Raipur

Popular BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
BMW R 12 News

The BMW R 12 is positioned as a classic cruiser, and the R 12 nineT is build as a roadster which offers marginally more power than the cruiser and more suspension adjustability.
BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT launched in India: Five key highlights between the two
10 Jul 2024
The motorcycles now use a new boxer engine with a capacity of 1,170 cc.
BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT launched in India, costs more than Hyundai Creta
6 Jul 2024
Thee are various factors playing their respective roles in increasing the demand and popularity of SUVs in India.
Maruti Suzuki to Maserati: SUV mania grappling automakers in India. Here's why
1 Aug 2024
BMW Motorrad India forays into the electric two-wheeler segment with the new CE 04 premium electric scooter.
BMW CE 04 hits Indian showrooms as most expensive electric scooter: Key facts
29 Jul 2024
Jean-Philippe Parain of BMW Group poses next to the BMW 5 Series LWB that was recently launched in India.
Interview: Ahead of German rivals in EVs, growing faster than Chinese, says BMW boss
26 Jul 2024
BMW Videos

Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President at BMW Group for Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, seen standing next to the new 5 Series Long Wheelbase launched in India on July 24, 2024.
Watch: BMW not worried about Chinese challenge in EV segment, says global boss
26 Jul 2024
BMW Motorrad has launched the CE 04 electric scooter at a cost which can buy an SUV in India. The price is high because it will arrive through the CBU route.
BMW CE 04 is India's most expensive electric scooter: What does it offer
25 Jul 2024
The 2024 BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is the third LWB model from the German auto giant in India. It is offered with a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.
BMW 5 Series LWB review: XL size luxury under 80 lakh
25 Jul 2024
Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
12 Feb 2024
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
Top Luxury Bikes

