Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW M 1000 RR comes with 999 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of M 1000 RR starts at Rs. 42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW M 1000 RR sits in the Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW M 1000 RR price starts at ₹ 42 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW M 1000 RR comes in 2 variants. BMW M 1000 RR top variant price is ₹ 45 Lakhs.
₹42 Lakhs*
999 cc
212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm
₹45 Lakhs*
999 cc
212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price