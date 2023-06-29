HT Auto
BMW M 1000 RR Specifications

BMW M 1000 RR starting price is Rs. 42,00,000 in India. BMW M 1000 RR is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
BMW M 1000 RR Specs

BMW M 1000 RR comes with 999 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of M 1000 RR starts at Rs. 42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).

BMW M 1000 RR Specifications and Features

Total Weight
407 kg
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L
Load Capacity
212 kg
Length
2073 mm
Wheelbase
1457 mm
Kerb Weight
192 kg
Dry Weight
170 kg
Height
1197 mm
Saddle Height
832 mm
Width
848 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-200/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm
Reverse Gear
Yes
Stroke
49.7 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 1100 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
4
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.5 : 1
Displacement
999 cc
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
Engine Type
Water/Oil-Cooled 4-Cylinder 4-Stroke In-Line Engine, Four Titanium Valves Per Cylinder, BMW Shiftcam
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
80 mm
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, cast aluminium, load-bearing engine
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Aluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, adjustable compression and rebound stage, adjustable preload
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Dynamic
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Navigation
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Mobile Connectivity
WiFi
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Launch Control
Yes
Clock
Yes
Quick Shifter
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Gear Shift Assist Pro, ABS Pro, Electronic Immobiliser, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Hill Start Control, Dynamic Brake Control,
Traction Control
Yes
Display
6.5" TFT
Pilot Lamps
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Alternator
450 Watt
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion

BMW M 1000 RR News

BMW M 1000 RR can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.1 seconds.
BMW M 1000 RR launched in India: 5 things to know
29 Jun 2023
The M 1000 RR is the current flagship of BMW Motorrad.
BMW M 1000 RR and M 1000 RR Competition launched in India, has a top speed of 306 kmph
28 Jun 2023
The special edition BMW M 1000 RR features Sao Paulo Yellow paint which makes it stand apart.
BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M anniversary edition launched: Key highlights
20 May 2022
LEGO version of the BMW M 1000 RR.
This BMW M 1000 RR 1:5 scale model looks straight from Transformers' league
13 Dec 2021
The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colours for MY2024 retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features
2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours
1 Aug 2023
BMW M 1000 RR Variants & Price List

BMW M 1000 RR price starts at ₹ 42 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW M 1000 RR comes in 2 variants. BMW M 1000 RR top variant price is ₹ 45 Lakhs.

STD
42 Lakhs*
999 cc
212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Competition
45 Lakhs*
999 cc
212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

