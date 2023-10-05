Saved Articles

BMW M 1000 RR On Road Price in Ranchi

42 - 45 Lakhs*
M 1000 RR Price in Ranchi

BMW M 1000 RR on road price in Ranchi starts from Rs. 46.47 Lakhs. The on road price for BMW M 1000 RR top variant goes up to Rs. 49.78 Lakhs in Ranchi. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW M 1000 RR STD₹ 46.47 Lakhs
BMW M 1000 RR Competition₹ 49.78 Lakhs
BMW M 1000 RR Variant Wise Price List in Ranchi

STD
₹46.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
42,00,000
RTO
3,36,000
Insurance
79,620
Accessories Charges
31,500
On-Road Price in Ranchi
46,47,120
Competition
₹49.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
BMW M 1000 RR News

BMW will offer M 1000 R in two colour options - Light White non-metallic and Blackstorm metallic.
BMW M 1000 R launched at 33 lakh, is the naked sibling of M 1000 RR
5 Oct 2023
John Abraham rode BMW Motorrad's flagship motorcycle at BIC during the 2023 MotoGP.
Bollywood actor John Abraham rides a BMW M 1000 RR safety bike at MotoGP 2023
28 Sept 2023
BMW M 1000 RR can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.1 seconds.
BMW M 1000 RR launched in India: 5 things to know
29 Jun 2023
The M 1000 RR is the current flagship of BMW Motorrad.
BMW M 1000 RR and M 1000 RR Competition launched in India, has a top speed of 306 kmph
28 Jun 2023
The special edition BMW M 1000 RR features Sao Paulo Yellow paint which makes it stand apart.
BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M anniversary edition launched: Key highlights
20 May 2022
