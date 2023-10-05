BMW M 1000 RR on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 46.47 Lakhs. The on road price for BMW M 1000 RR top variant goes up to Rs. 49.78 Lakhs in Pune. The BMW M 1000 RR on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 46.47 Lakhs. The on road price for BMW M 1000 RR top variant goes up to Rs. 49.78 Lakhs in Pune. The lowest price model is BMW M 1000 RR STD and the most priced model is BMW M 1000 RR Competition. Visit your nearest BMW M 1000 RR dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. BMW M 1000 RR on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the BMW M 1000 RR is mainly compared to Indian Challenger which starts at Rs. 39.99 Lakhs in Pune, Indian Chieftain Elite which starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs in Pune and Indian Chieftain Limited starting at Rs. 39.2 Lakhs in Pune. Variants On-Road Price BMW M 1000 RR STD ₹ 46.47 Lakhs BMW M 1000 RR Competition ₹ 49.78 Lakhs