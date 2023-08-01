Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW G 310 GS on road price in Calcutta starts from Rs. 3.31 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW G 310 GS on road price in Calcutta starts from Rs. 3.31 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW G 310 GS dealers and showrooms in Calcutta for best offers.
BMW G 310 GS on road price breakup in Calcutta includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW G 310 GS is mainly compared to TVS Apache RR 310 which starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs in Calcutta, Triumph Speed 400 which starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs in Calcutta and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 starting at Rs. 2.48 Lakhs in Calcutta.
Variants On-Road Price BMW G 310 GS ABS BS6 ₹ 3.31 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price