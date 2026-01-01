hamburger icon
G 310 RRPriceMileageSpecifications
BMW G 310 RR Right View
1/4
BMW G 310 RR Headlight View
2/4
BMW G 310 RR Brand And Model Name View
3/4
BMW G 310 RR Taillight View
4/4

BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.37 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
BMW G 310 RR Key Specs
Engine312.12 cc
View all G 310 RR specs and features

G 310 RR Limited Edition

G 310 RR Limited Edition Prices

The G 310 RR Limited Edition, is listed at ₹3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

G 310 RR Limited Edition Mileage

All variants of the G 310 RR offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

G 310 RR Limited Edition Colours

The G 310 RR Limited Edition is available in 5 colour options: Cosmic Black, Cosmic Black2, Polar White, Racing Blue Metallic Style Passion, Sport.

G 310 RR Limited Edition Engine and Transmission

The G 310 RR Limited Edition is powered by a 312.12 cc engine.

G 310 RR Limited Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the G 310 RR's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Apache RTR 310 priced between ₹2.21 Lakhs - 2.87 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RR 310 priced between ₹2.78 Lakhs - 3.37 Lakhs.

G 310 RR Limited Edition Specs & Features

The G 310 RR Limited Edition has Clock, Projector Headlights, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition Price

G 310 RR Limited Edition

₹3.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
RTO
23,920
Insurance
13,718
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,36,638
EMI@7,236/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
2001 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm
Height
1135 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Saddle Height
811 mm
Width
767 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
160 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm
Max Torque
27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
312.12 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and cam followers, wet sump lubrication
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Anti Hopping
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
80 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Rear Pre-load Adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Sports,Urban
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Rain/Urban Mode Power - 25.8 PS @ 7700 rpm, Rain/Urban Mode Torque - 25 Nm @ 6700 rpm, Rain/Urban Mode Speed - 125 kmph, Revolution Counter, On Board Computer
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition EMI
EMI6,512 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,02,974
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,02,974
Interest Amount
87,752
Payable Amount
3,90,726

BMW G 310 RR other Variants

G 310 RR STD

₹3.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,81,000
RTO
22,480
Insurance
13,415
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,16,895
EMI@6,811/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BMW G 310 RR Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.21 - 2.87 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
G 310 RRvsApache RTR 310
TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310

2.78 - 3.37 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
G 310 RRvsApache RR 310
Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

3.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
G 310 RRvsR3
Kawasaki Ninja 300

Kawasaki Ninja 300

3.17 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
G 310 RRvsNinja 300
KTM RC 390

KTM RC 390

3.23 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
G 310 RRvsRC 390
Zontes 350R

Zontes 350R

2.57 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
G 310 RRvs350R

Popular Sports Bikes

Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.95 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tuono 457 Price in Delhi
Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

17.74 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tuono 660 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar N125 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar RS200 Price in Delhi
Birla DMG

Birla DMG

2.37 - 3.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DMG Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sports Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  BMW Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details