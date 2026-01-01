|Engine
|312.12 cc
The G 310 RR Limited Edition, is listed at ₹3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the G 310 RR offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The G 310 RR Limited Edition is available in 5 colour options: Cosmic Black, Cosmic Black2, Polar White, Racing Blue Metallic Style Passion, Sport.
The G 310 RR Limited Edition is powered by a 312.12 cc engine.
In the G 310 RR's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Apache RTR 310 priced between ₹2.21 Lakhs - 2.87 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RR 310 priced between ₹2.78 Lakhs - 3.37 Lakhs.
The G 310 RR Limited Edition has Clock, Projector Headlights, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.