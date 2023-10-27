Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW F 900 R on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 13.16 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW F 900 R dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers.
BMW F 900 R on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW F 900 R is mainly compared to Suzuki V-Strom 650XT which starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Triumph Bonneville T100 which starts at Rs. 8.87 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Triumph Bonneville T120 starting at Rs. 9.29 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
Variants On-Road Price BMW F 900 R STD ₹ 13.16 Lakhs
